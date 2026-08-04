MDR on UPI may open Rs 5,000-10,000 crore revenue pool by FY28

According to a note by global brokerage Jefferies, a merchant discount rate (MDR) of 15–30 basis points (bps) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions above ₹2,000 could generate between ₹5,000 crore and ₹10,000 crore by financial year 2027-28 (FY28).

The introduction of MDR on UPI, however, is still away even as the government introduced a bill to amend a payments law that could pave the way for a fee structure for the certain transactions on the real-time payments system.

“We feel the industry is likely to be more disciplined about retaining the MDR and investing in expansion and improving profitability, rather than eroding it through competitive pricing,” Jefferies said in a note on Tuesday.

Jefferies’ is the second estimate on MDR in a fortnight. MDR is the fee that merchants pay to banks and payment service providers for processing digital payment transactions.

On July 28, Bernstein estimated a higher fee structure of 30-40 bps resulting in the profit pool approaching ₹3,000 crore with ‘minimal incremental costs’.

This too was on the same threshold as Jefferies; P2M UPI payments above ₹2,000.

Such transactions account for just 4 per cent of the transaction volume but nearly 70 per cent of the transaction value.

Two sources in the know said that rumours about a rate of 5 to 7 bps was unsustainable adding that it would ‘barely cover any transaction processing costs’.

They added that the fee structure is likely to apply only to large merchants, though it remains unclear what turnover threshold would qualify a merchant as 'large'.

The introduction of an MDR hinges on the recognition of the bill into an Act, followed by a change in MDR structure and negotiation of the fee rates among different participants in the industry.

The fee negotiation process is likely to involve parties involved in processing a UPI transaction including UPI apps, banks and acquirers such as payment aggregators.

The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 listed for Parliament could empower the Centre to decide which digital payments methods will remain free of charges and which ones will incur charges.

This could replace the list drawn from the Income-tax Act, potentially paving the way for a merchant discount rate (MDR) on unified payments interface (UPI), said sources. The Bill does not specify fees, rates or a timeline for any payment instrument, and the prohibition on charging any fees for instruments like UPI stays.

Before 2020, MDR on UPI was pegged at 30 bps. The government implemented a policy to introduce zero fees to expand the acceptance of UPI in 2020.

The finance ministry should establish a viable revenue mechanism to ensure the UPI ecosystem achieves financial sustainability without perpetually straining the government exchequer, the Standing Committee on Finance said in its 32nd report.