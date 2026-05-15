MSME GNPA ratio falls to 3.3% by Sep. 2026, but further decline unlikely

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of small businesses has shown steady improvement, falling to 3.3 per cent by September 2026 from 11 per cent in FY20. The decline has been driven by recoveries, upgrades and moderation in fresh slippages, a CareEdge report says. However, the pace of improvement has slowed recently, suggesting limited room for further significant declines in GNPA. With micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) becoming more export-oriented and dependent on bank funding, especially for working capital, their asset quality is now more exposed to global demand and input cost changes, which may put them under some pressure. The West Asia conflict has also introduced a fresh layer of uncertainty for bank credit to MSMEs, primarily through disruptions in trade flows, elongation of receivable cycles, and elevated input and logistics costs, thereby tightening working capital positions for export-oriented and supply chain-linked units.

That said, the recently announced Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme 5.0 seeks to catalyse Rs 2.55 trillion in additional credit and functions as a counter‐cyclical tool to ease liquidity stress, support employment and production, and mitigate macro‐financial spillovers during periods of heightened uncertainty.