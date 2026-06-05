MSME loan portfolio grows 12.8% Y-o-Y to Rs 46 trillion in April 2026

Loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) stood at approximately Rs 46 trillion at the end of April 2026, registering year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 12.8 per cent. However, growth moderated significantly between December 2025 and April 2026, rising only 3.1 per cent compared with 9.7 per cent during the corresponding period a year earlier. The number of active loans also declined by 3.5 per cent, against 3 per cent growth in the same period last year.

According to CRIF, the moderation in portfolio growth reflects the “potential impact of global uncertainty on domestic MSME credit supply.” The slowdown was most pronounced in the manufacturing and trade segments, which together account for more than 60 per cent of outstanding MSME credit.