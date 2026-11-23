Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are expected to sustain strong growth over the next two years, with assets under management (AUM) projected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent to around Rs 68 trillion by March 2028. However, the rising share of unsecured lending amid growing household indebtedness will remain a key monitorable, according to a CRISIL Ratings report.

Unsecured lending, comprising personal loans and unsecured loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), is expected to grow at a 25 per cent CAGR in FY27 and FY28, up from 19 per cent last fiscal year. The segment accounted for around 17 per cent of NBFC AUM as of March 2026 and is expected to increase its share to around 18 per cent next fiscal year, narrowing the gap with the larger home loan and vehicle finance segments.

“While overall NBFC growth is expected to remain robust, growth across asset classes will vary significantly, reflecting segment-specific demand drivers, competitive dynamics and risks. Faster growth in gold loans, unsecured lending and loans against property will contrast with relatively steady growth in the traditional home loan and vehicle finance segments,” said Krishnan Sitaraman, chief ratings officer, CRISIL Ratings.

Growth in unsecured lending will be driven by consumption-led borrowing and evolving consumer preferences. Lenders are also reporting better performance from recent loan vintages following tighter customer selection and underwriting standards, particularly in personal loans.

“Unsecured lending is set to emerge as one of the fastest-growing NBFC asset classes, steadily closing the gap with the larger home loan and vehicle finance segments and accounting for around 18 per cent of overall AUM next fiscal. Its rise reflects both strong consumer credit demand and a broader shift in borrowing patterns,” said Ajit Veloni, senior director, CRISIL Ratings.

The expansion comes amid rising household leverage, with household debt increasing to 45.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in March 2026 from 39 per cent three years earlier. The rising share of non-housing borrowing warrants closer monitoring, even as borrower credit profiles have improved, as reflected in a higher proportion of prime-and-above customers, Veloni said.

Gold loans are expected to remain the fastest-growing asset class, with AUM projected to rise at a 40 per cent CAGR over the next two fiscal years, following 78 per cent growth last fiscal year. Higher gold prices, increasing formalisation and branch expansion have widened the addressable market, though competition and a moderation in gold prices could temper growth.

Loans against property (LAP) are projected to grow at 23 per cent, supported by demand from small businesses and self-employed borrowers. Microfinance is expected to recover, with AUM growth of 15 per cent after contracting 1 per cent last fiscal year, aided by improving collections.