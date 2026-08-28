Friday, August 28, 2026 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsGold MonetisationUS CPT RulesNepal Rejects Foreign RescueCredit Card spending JulyIndia state fiscal healthPriority Jewels IPONepal flash floodsWeather Forecast
Home / Industry / Banking / NBFC body urges RBI to ease proposed curbs on revolving credit products

NBFC body urges RBI to ease proposed curbs on revolving credit products

FIDC says a blanket restriction on restoring repaid principal could raise borrowing costs and affect products used by MSMEs and individuals, including working capital loans

rbi, bank, nbfc

Representative image

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), the representative body of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), has urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to reconsider its proposed restrictions on revolving credit products, according to a letter seen by Business Standard.
 
The industry body has asked the RBI to allow NBFCs to restore or replenish the principal amount repaid by a borrower ahead of schedule, subject to safeguards. FIDC said a blanket restriction could affect several loan products used by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and individuals, including supply chain finance, working capital loans and loans against securities.
 
Under the RBI's proposed framework, once a term loan is disbursed, the sanctioned limit cannot be restored or replenished after the borrower repays the whole or part of the principal. FIDC said this could increase the interest burden for small businesses, whose funding needs often change based on their cash flows.
  
“We are of view that curbs should not be placed on restoration or replenishment of principal paid within amortized principal limit,” FIDC said in its letter.
 
The industry body said forcing borrowers to take a full-term loan in advance could result in higher interest costs. It also said borrowers may avoid prepaying loans even when they have surplus cash if repayment means losing access to that amount in the future.

Also Read

NBFC, NBFCs

After strong Q1, NBFC outlook for FY27 robust despite margin pressurepremium

RBI, FCNR(B), bank deposits, Foreign investors

Bank deposits shrink as lenders cut high-cost bulk funds amid FCNR inflows

Raghuram Rajan

Ex-RBI chief Raghuram Rajan urges Fed to hike rates, relaxed on rupee

The government will consider allowing higher fines on banks for not complying with regulatory guidelines amid concerns that the current penalty amounts may not act as effective deterrents for large organisations or repeat offenders. The Centre is op

FSAT idea returns as debate grows over RBI penalties, regulatory overlappremium

RBI, reserve bank of india

RBI relaxes weekly access rule for FCNR(B) swaps above $100 million

 
FIDC has also sought a distinction between revolving credit facilities similar to credit cards and products that allow limited redraws within an existing sanctioned limit.
 
“There are variety of products which are offered by multitude of NBFCs of all sizes, which may not completely fall in the definition of Term loan as defined in Draft Directions, however, they are also not revolving credit akin to a credit card or an overdraft facility,” the letter said.
 
These products are mainly used by MSMEs and individuals and include supply chain finance, factoring, working capital demand loans, secured and unsecured MSME loans, vehicle dealer finance, loans against securities and some fintech-based lending products, FIDC said.
 
The industry body has proposed safeguards to address the RBI's concerns around evergreening of loans. It said redraws should remain within the original sanctioned limit and should not increase the sanctioned amount or extend the original maturity. Further, fresh drawdowns should not be used to regularise overdue loans.
 
FIDC said the RBI should distinguish between replenishment within an existing facility and renewal or rollover of a loan.
 
“We request RBI to not to treat limited redraw within a declining contractual ceiling, or a fresh transaction-specific loan within a master exposure limit, as equivalent to evergreening,” it said.
 
FIDC has separately sought clarity on supply chain finance and loans against securities, saying these products have specific structures and safeguards. It wants the RBI to ensure that a fresh transaction-specific loan is not treated as a continuation of an earlier loan merely because it falls within the same overall sanctioned limit.
 
The industry's proposal, therefore, is to allow limited redraws within the original loan structure while keeping safeguards against perpetual credit, automatic renewal and evergreening.
 

More From This Section

credit card, payment, transaction

July per-credit card spending slips 2.4% Y-o-Y, issuances outpace transactionpremium

credit card

Ind-Ra raises FY27 credit growth forecast to 15%, flags margin pressure

credit card

Smaller PSBs may partner larger peers to expand their credit card business

C S Setty, Chairman, SBI

Home loan portfolio to cross ₹10 trn milestone this quarter: SBI chairman

bank

EAC-PM calls for bank consolidation without compromising market competition

Topics : RBI NBFCs MSME

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 8:09 PM IST