NBFC credit grows 15.8% in August, trails banks; gold loans surge 69%

Non-banking financial companies reported 15.8 per cent year-on-year credit growth to ₹60.64 trillion in August, compared with 10 per cent in the year-ago period, data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed. NBFCs’ loan growth in August lagged that of commercial banks, which was 18.8 per cent to ₹223.87 trillion during the month.

Retail lending remained a key growth driver, with NBFCs recording faster growth in their retail portfolio.

NBFC retail credit grew 22 per cent year-on-year to ₹26.48 trillion in August, compared with 13.6 per cent growth a year earlier. Banks’ retail credit grew 16.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹72.87 trillion, accelerating from 11.9 per cent a year earlier.

“Within retail loans, ‘housing loans’ and ‘loans against gold jewellery’ segments witnessed accelerated credit growth, while ‘vehicle loans’ maintained its robust growth with marginal uptick,” RBI said.

Retail credit for NBFCs was driven by 69.1 per cent year-on-year growth in gold loans to ₹3.65 trillion, compared with 46.8 per cent in August 2025. Housing loans grew by 12.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹8.62 trillion, compared with 3.8 per cent in August 2025.

Loans for consumer durables rose by 56.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹77,784 crore, compared with 19.6 per cent growth last year. Growth in vehicle loans was 15.4 per cent, compared with 15 per cent last year.

Credit to agriculture and allied activities recorded robust growth of 17.4 per cent year-on-year in August 2026, against 5.1 per cent a year ago.

Credit to industry grew marginally to 8.4 per cent year-on-year in August 2026, compared with 8.3 per cent in August 2025. Within industry, credit growth in ‘infrastructure’ remained steady.

“Credit growth in services sector moderated to 16.2 per cent (y-o-y) in August 2026 from 24.0 per cent a year ago. While credit to ‘commercial real estate’ marked buoyant expansion, credit growth in ‘trade’ and ‘transport operators’ segments witnessed deceleration,” RBI said.

The data showed commercial real estate credit grew 21.8 per cent to ₹1.04 trillion and loans to transport operators increased 10.7 per cent to ₹1.79 trillion.