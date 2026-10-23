NBFCs' reliance on bank borrowings rises amid strong credit growth: RBI

The dependence of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) on bank borrowings saw a moderate rise in 2025.

This follows the restoration of risk weights on bank lending to NBFCs to the levels prior to the November 2023 increase and softening in bank lending rates, according to a report by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Staffers in the Bulletin.

According to the bulletin, NBFCs finance their operations by borrowing from banks and markets (debentures and commercial papers), which together accounted for 77.2 per cent of the total borrowings of NBFCs at end-December 2025.

Deposit-taking NBFCs (NBFC-D), which are few, have public deposits as an additional source of funds. Their deposits recorded a growth of 14.9 per cent at end-December 2025, reflecting attractive rates offered by NBFCs-D.

The RBI also said the growth in NBFC credit has been high in recent years, even though banks continue to be major credit providers.

“On the liabilities side, NBFCs’ dependence on banks for funds may be monitored on an ongoing basis, keeping in view the systemic concerns, if any, emanating from their interconnectedness,” the RBI said.

According to the RBI’s credit deployment, retail and industry sectors are the drivers of overall credit growth of NBFCs. Within services, trade and commercial real estate recorded double-digit growth. Retail loans continue to expand at a rapid pace given NBFCs' expertise in this segment.

Vehicle loans, the largest segment in retail loans, experienced some deceleration, while gold loans continued to expand at a higher pace. It contributed 10.5 per cent of the total incremental NBFC credit between December 2024 and December 2025.

This can be attributed to higher eligible loan values supported by elevated gold prices. Credit to microfinance/self-help group (SHG) loans declined in end-December 2025. It reflected regulatory guardrails and shifts by lenders towards secured lending options.

With the increasing scale, interconnectedness and digitalisation of the NBFC sector, artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a frontier technology with cross-cutting applications across lending, risk management and operational functions for NBFCs.

“Investments in digital technologies and partnerships with fintech firms are enabling NBFCs to improve operational efficiency and deepen formal credit penetration. This is particularly true for small businesses and underserved borrowers in the economy,” the RBI added.

Further, AI presents new ways to address developmental challenges for an emerging economy like India.

Recognising this and to encourage the responsible and ethical adoption of AI in the financial sector, the Framework for Responsible and Ethical Enablement of Artificial Intelligence (FREE-AI) committee was constituted by the RBI.

The report offered seven sutras that represent the core principles to guide AI adoption in the financial sector.

The loans and advances are the largest component on the assets side of balance sheet of NBFCs followed by investments. While loans and advances grew at a fast pace of 24 per cent at end-December 2025, investments decelerated reflecting an asset allocation shift toward the core lending business.

Secured lending, which constitutes about three-fourths of the total loans and advances, has been the primary driver of credit growth. Unsecured lending rose significantly at end-December 2025 on account of base effect.