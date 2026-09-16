New UPI charge may put netbanking back in play for Indian stockbrokers

Stock brokers could prefer netbanking over Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for large fund transfers once a new merchant discount rate (MDR) of 0.02 per cent on capital market transactions takes effect on October 15, payment processing partners of such brokers said.

Companies are likely to weigh the unit economics of processing netbanking transactions and UPI. However, the choice of payment mode is subject to customer preference at a time when UPI has become the dominant rail for digital payments.

While an MDR on UPI comes with a nominal 0.02 per cent fee, with a maximum cap of ₹300, netbanking transactions have a flat fee of ₹8 to ₹12, negotiated between banks and payment processing partners.

“From the perspective of capital markets, since they cannot pass on costs to customers, they might be inclined to accept payments using netbanking at a negotiated, flat rate. We might see some volume shift from UPI to netbanking after October 15,” a senior leader at a payment aggregator firm said.

To put things in perspective, a 2 basis points (bps) or 0.02 per cent MDR on UPI for a ₹1 lakh transaction will incur a fee of ₹20 for a broker. This is more expensive than accepting a payment through netbanking, which costs ₹8 to ₹12 on average for the same transaction.

For capital market payments, the per-transaction UPI limit is set at ₹5 lakh and the per-day limit at ₹10 lakh.

The preference for netbanking, however, would be restricted to high-value transactions only, sources said.

“Many people have used only UPI for their stock market transactions. That is customer preference and muscle memory. Changing it is difficult. Not many users have also enhanced their limits to ₹5 lakh and still transact under ₹1 lakh as of today,” a second person said.

Sources said netbanking could become lucrative for brokers as the fee can be passed on to customers, unlike fees on UPI. According to NPCI, merchants cannot pass on UPI MDR costs to customers.

In August alone, 84.12 million UPI transactions were recorded, with a cumulative value of ₹63,667.21 crore, under the securities brokers and dealers’ category, data shows.

While industry associations believe that UPI has the advantage of speed and convenience, they have stressed the need to evaluate the economics of different payment methods.

“We do not expect brokers to move away from UPI, given its speed, convenience and the concessional 0.02 per cent MDR for capital-market transactions, capped at ₹300 per transaction. However, brokers will evaluate the economics of different payment channels as this becomes a recurring operating cost. The unique issue with broking is that a client’s fund transfer does not necessarily result in a trade or any revenue for the broker. A client can transfer funds multiple times without executing a transaction, while the payment cost is incurred each time,” said Kamlesh Shroff, President, Association of NSE Members of India (ANMI).

A third source from the payments industry explained that most brokers in India have healthy balance sheets and can offset marginal costs levied on UPI transactions.

In India, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)’s Bharat Connect platform is already developing a new platform for netbanking transactions, called Netbanking 2.0. It is expected to bring standardisation to the netbanking ecosystem across different banks and payment aggregators.