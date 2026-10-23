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Home / Industry / Banking / NRI deposit inflows surge to $121.94 billion in April-August: RBI data

NRI deposit inflows surge to $121.94 billion in April-August: RBI data

The sharp rise followed the RBI's introduction of a concessional foreign exchange swap facility in June to encourage banks to mobilise foreign currency deposits

NRI deposit

NRI deposit inflows surged in April-August FY27, led by FCNR(B) deposits following the RBI’s concessional swap facility.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2026 | 11:29 PM IST

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Inflows into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes surged 21.6 times to $121.94 billion in the April-August period of FY27, from $5.6 billion in the corresponding period a year ago, driven by strong inflows into foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposits, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.
 
The sharp rise followed the RBI’s introduction of a concessional foreign exchange swap facility in June to encourage banks to mobilise foreign currency deposits. Banks mobilised $133 billion under the facility till August 31.
 
The total outstanding NRI deposits stood at $286.48 billion at the end of August 2026, up from $200.89 billion in July 2026 and $166.80 billion in August last year.
  
NRI deposit schemes comprise FCNR(B), non-resident external (NRE) and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits.
 
During April-August FY27, inflows into FCNR(B) deposits surged to $120.94 billion, nearly 195 times the $620 million recorded year-on-year

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The outstanding amount in FCNR(B) accounts rose to $154.69 billion at the end of August. These accounts allow NRIs to hold fixed deposits in India in freely convertible foreign currencies for tenures ranging from one to five years. Since the deposits are maintained in foreign currency, depositors are protected from exchange-rate fluctuations during the tenure.
 
In contrast, NRE deposits recorded an outflow of $1.29 billion in April-August FY27, compared with an outflow of $3.14 billion in the corresponding period a year ago. Outstanding NRE deposits stood at $96.43 billion at the end of August 2026, against $98.02 billion a year earlier.
 
NRO deposits, meanwhile, saw inflows of $2.29 billion during the five-month period, up from $1.88 billion a year ago. Outstanding NRO deposits stood at $35.35 billion at the end of August 2026, compared with $34.59 billion in August 2025. An NRO account is a rupee-denominated bank account that allows NRIs to manage income earned in India.
  

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Topics : NRI deposit FCNR(B) RBI data

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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 10:13 PM IST