IDBI Bank stake sale setback exposes limits of India's privatisation push

“The stake sale of IDBI Bank is likely to be scrapped as the bids came in below the reserve price set by the government. It appears that prevailing global uncertainties and continuously changing market conditions may have affected investor appetite and valuations," a government official said.

Of the government’s original strategic sale pipeline — Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Container Corporation of India, BEML Limited, Shipping Corporation of India and IDBI Bank — only Air India has been successfully privatised so far, sold to the Tata Group for ₹18,000 crore in 2022.

Experts say that the difficulty lies not merely in execution but in the inherent tensions within the government’s objectives.

“Disinvestment becomes difficult primarily because the government wants to realise a good valuation for public sector enterprises. These assets are often seen as ‘family silver’, so selling them at a low price is politically and economically difficult,” said Kavita Rao, director at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.

Rao further added that when public sector companies are reasonably profitable, governments often prefer partial stake sales through the market rather than outright privatisation. “Full privatisation requires finding buyers willing to pay a high valuation, which is not always easy,” she said.

Former Finance Secretary Ajay Narayan Jha said the complexity of the process itself often contributes to delays and reversals.

“Privatisation of public sector enterprises is often difficult because the process itself is long and complex. By the time the government completes valuation, approvals and the bidding process, market conditions may change significantly,” said Jha, who also served as a member of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

“If the government expects a certain valuation but the market is willing to offer much less, it becomes difficult to proceed. Market sentiment plays a critical role. Even private companies withdraw IPOs when market conditions are not favourable,” he said.

He also noted that the improved financial performance of public sector banks in recent years could potentially strengthen their valuations if market conditions become more favourable.

However, some former policymakers argue that the slowdown reflects deeper structural problems within the government’s privatisation machinery.

Subhash Chandra Garg, former Finance Secretary, said the government had initially announced an ambitious privatisation policy but soon backed away.

“The government brought a policy in the 2020–21 Budget and promised a roaring privatisation and disinvestment programme. It said it will sell all sellable PSEs except in strategic sectors. All that was abandoned even before the ink dried on the Budget because of two reasons in my judgement. First, the (Narendra) Modi government concluded, like it did in the case of farm laws and labour laws, that it was not politically worth it. Second, its disinvestment and privatisation managers were completely clueless about how to effect these transactions, especially privatisation, very successfully and professionally,” Garg said.

On the stalled IDBI Bank transaction, Garg said the absence of a clear institutional driver contributed to the delays.

“IDBI privatisation transaction has been on the table for the last four years. Again, it seems to me that there was no real owner or driver of this transaction with all important players — RBI, DIPAM, DFS, LIC, PMO — pulling in different directions. None was a good coordinator with probably DEA, the usual coordinator, out of frame fully. I guess the IDBI transaction has collapsed because the risk-averse managers fixed the reserve price too high and structured the transaction with the buyer being majorly constrained. This failure will only confirm that the government is in no position to actually effect such transactions.”

Garg also dismissed the possibility of public sector bank privatisation moving ahead anytime soon.

“PSB privatisation was shut the day the government decided not to bring promised amendments in the nationalisation law to enable privatisation. The second confirmation was received when despite the insurance law having been amended, no transactions were initiated for the less political general insurance sector. There is zero chance that the government would touch bank privatisation now.”

Employee unions have also opposed the move. Vitthal K Rao, general secretary of the All India IDBI Bank Officers Association, said employee groups have repeatedly urged the government to reconsider the plan.

“We have consistently urged the government to reconsider the proposal to sell a majority stake in IDBI Bank to private or foreign entities. Handing over a large controlling stake raises concerns about governance and financial stability. Public sector banks have historically played a crucial role in serving segments that private banks often avoid — including small borrowers, students seeking unsecured education loans, and farmers needing affordable crop credit. Beyond employment concerns, our primary worry is that excessive privatisation could weaken the banking system’s ability to support the common citizen and priority sectors," he said.

The broader fiscal context also reflects the pressures shaping disinvestment policy. Successive Union Budgets have often set ambitious targets, but the government has struggled to meet them, increasingly relying on dividends and minority stake sales rather than large strategic transactions.

According to data from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), the government has raised about ₹15,562.79 crore through disinvestment in FY26 so far, largely through market-based stake sales such as offer-for-sale transactions in companies including Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Indian Railways Finance Corporation, Bank of Maharashtra and Indian Overseas Bank.

The latest Union Budget has set a target of ₹80,000 crore from disinvestment and asset monetisation under miscellaneous capital receipts, signalling continued reliance on public asset sales to support non-tax revenues.

The government and state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) are planning to sell a 60.7 per cent stake in IDBI Bank as part of the Centre’s broader privatisation programme aimed at reducing state ownership in the banking sector.