PSBs to remain open on Sunday ahead of three-day nationwide bank strike

All public sector banks (PSBs) and regional rural banks (RRBs) will remain open on Sunday to ensure uninterrupted banking services ahead of a proposed three-day nationwide bank strike starting on September 28, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

"In view of the proposed three-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) from September 28 to 30, coinciding with the preceding weekend holidays of September 26 and 27, the government has taken proactive steps to safeguard the banking needs of citizens," the finance ministry said in a press release.

The move aims to prevent customers' banking needs from being affected for an extended period. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the opening of all bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and currency chests on September 27, the ministry added.

Without the move, the three-day strike would have effectively resulted in a five-day closure of banking services after accounting for the preceding weekend holidays.

The UFBU has called for the strike in support of two main demands of bank employees: implementation of a five-day banking week and withdrawal of the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

While the government has decided to keep the PLI scheme in abeyance, the demand for a five-day banking week is yet to be accepted.

The bank unions have also announced an indefinite strike from October 26 if their demands remain unresolved after the three-day strike.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry emphasised its appeal to unions to defer the proposed strike.

"The department reiterates that the welfare and convenience of bank customers remains the government's foremost priority," the release said. "The government and bank managements have appealed to unions to defer the proposed strike, and have also taken measures to ensure that essential banking services continue uninterrupted."

On Tuesday, the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) had convened a conciliation meeting in New Delhi, with representatives of the UFBU, Indian Banks' Association (IBA), Department of Financial Services (DFS), and bank managements attending the meeting.

According to the UFBU, representatives of the DFS informed the meeting that the government had been taking several initiatives for the welfare of bank employees and that the issue of “5 Days Banking” was also under consideration. However, the government would have to take into account the views of various other stakeholders before taking a decision, the UFBU said.