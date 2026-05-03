Sunday, May 03, 2026 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Punjab & Sind Bank aims to cross total business milestone of ₹3 trn in FY27

Punjab & Sind Bank aims to cross total business milestone of ₹3 trn in FY27

The bank is expecting a credit growth of 16-18 per cent and deposit expansion of 13-14 per cent in the ongoing financial year

Rupee

Punjab & Sind Bank is eying to mobilise up to Rs 3,000 crore via share sale on a private placement basis.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned lender Punjab & Sind Bank intends to achieve a milestone total business of Rs 3 trillion by end of the ongoing financial year helped by loan growth.

"We have achieved total business of Rs 2.63 trillion in FY26, registering a growth of 15 per cent and hope to cross Rs 3 trillion during the current financial year," Punjab & Sind Bank MD and CEO Swarup Kumar Saha told PTI.

The bank is expecting a credit growth of 16-18 per cent and deposit expansion of 13-14 per cent in the ongoing financial year, he said.

With this kind of credit and deposit growth, he said, the bank can surpass Rs 3 trillion business mix, which is total of advances and deposits.

 

To meet the credit expansion, the bank is also planning to raise resources from both equity and debt.

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

ECL shift may hit banks' CET-1, raise credit costs in initial years: Reportpremium

The RBI has advised RBL Bank to amend its Articles of Association to reflect the new structure and seek regulatory approval for the same

Sebi approves change of control at RBL Bank in Emirates NBD stake deal

HSBC

HSBC names Gautam Anand to lead Global India private banking unit

Swarup Saha, MD & CEO of Punjab & Sind Bank

Merchant bankers on board for ₹3,000 cr QIP: Punjab & Sind Bank MD & CEOpremium

RBI Grade B

RBI Governor launches 'Mission SAKSHAM' for Urban Co-operative Banks

Punjab & Sind Bank is eying to mobilise up to Rs 3,000 crore via share sale on a private placement basis in a bid to meet the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms of market regulator Sebi.

As per Sebi norms, listed entities are required to have at least 25 per cent public shareholding.

Currently, the Government of India holds a 93.85 per cent stake in Punjab & Sind Bank.

"We have got board approval for raising up to Rs 3,000 crore from Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or other means (in FY27). We are in discussion with merchant bankers. We will soon start roadshows to engage with investors for proposed stake dilution," Saha said.

However, he said, timing and exact quantum would depend on market conditions, which are not very conducive at present.

Besides, he said, the board has also approved Rs 3,000 crore infrastructure bonds and Rs 2,000 crore from Tier I and Tier II bonds to fund credit growth.

The bank had done a maiden issuance of infrastructure bonds in December 2024.

Saha said the bank has fully deployed the funds raised from its first infra bonds.

Domestic investors have shown a lot of interest in such bond issuance by banks, and many lenders have exercised this option for raising resources in the recent past.

The advantage of infrastructure bonds is that they are exempt from regulatory reserve requirements such as the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR). So, infrastructure bond proceeds can be fully deployed for lending activities.

Banks have been preferring infrastructure bonds over AT-1 and Tier-2 bonds, as they are better priced.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

In a blog, Anthropic said that Mythos Preview had found 'thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities, including some in every major operating system and web browser'

Public sector banks to scale up IT spend amid Anthropic Mythos cyber threat

banking, banks

High-level panel to oversee banks' balance sheet constraints: DFS secy

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI allows banks to implement suo motu loan resolution in calamitiespremium

job cuts, job layoff, layoffs

Automation nudges Axis, HDFC Bank, and RBL Bank towards a leaner workforce

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

RBI eases risk-weight trigger for unrated big-ticket loans, tweaks norms

Topics : Punjab & Sind Bank Banking sector Indian banking system

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

H1 Visa Fraud Raja Shivaji Box Office CollectionSRH vs KKR Live ScoreDividend StocksAssembly Election Results 2026 Date and TimeGold and Silver Rate TodayApartment Price in Delhi-NCR RiseQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance