Q1FY27 securitisation issuances hold steady at ₹600 bn, up over 20% Y-o-Y
Strong first-quarter volumes suggest the market is moving beyond cyclical expansion towards a deeper and more resilient funding ecosystem
BS Reporter Mumbai
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India's securitisation market began FY27 on a strong footing, with issuances of around Rs 600 billion in the first quarter (Q1FY27). While volumes were largely flat sequentially, they were more than 20 per cent higher year-on-year (YoY), indicating that the market has sustained the elevated issuance levels seen in FY26. More importantly, the performance in the latest quarter reinforces the view that the securitisation market is transitioning from cyclical growth to a structurally stronger and deeper funding ecosystem.
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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 6:31 PM IST