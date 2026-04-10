RBI absorbs ₹2 trillion via 7-day VRRR auction after four months

The Reserve Bank of India absorbed Rs. 2 trillion from the banking system through a 7-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction on Friday, its first such operation since December 5, 2025, draining a significant portion of surplus liquidity and pushing bond yields higher.

The net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of Rs. 4.5 trillion on Thursday, latest data by the central bank showed.

The yield on the benchmark10-year government bond immediately rose by 4 basis points to 7 per cent during the day post the announcement of the VRRR auction. The yields however stabilized by the end of the trade after auction results to settle at 6.91 per cent against the previous close of 6.96 per cent.

“The VRRR auction was a surprise to the market but the market stabilized by the end of the day. This is fine tuning operation by RBI to make sure rates remain above SDF,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “We have maturities lined up which will infuse liquidity, the next move of the RBI will depend on money market rates,” he added.

Government bonds are scheduled to mature on April 12 and April 17, amounting to ₹86,403 crore and ₹34,791 crore, respectively.

The weighted average call rate was at 5.04 per cent, against the previous day’s 5.08 per cent. It had fallen below SDF rate on two occasions previous week.

The SDF rate is the interest rate at which banks park their surplus funds with the RBI without providing collateral. It forms the lower bound of the RBI’s policy corridor, with the repo rate in the middle and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate at the upper bound.

A fall in the WACR below the SDF rate indicates excess liquidity in the banking system, as banks lend funds in the overnight market at rates lower than what they can earn from the RBI.

“They might conduct more VRRRs if rates fall below SDF,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

The operation follows a phase of sustained liquidity infusion. Since January 2026, the RBI had injected around Rs. 3.5 trillion through open market purchases of government securities to ease earlier tightness caused by advance tax outflows, GST payments and foreign exchange interventions.