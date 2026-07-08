RBI approves Mahesh Muralidhar Pai as South Indian Bank MD & CEO for 3 yrs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Mahesh Muralidhar Pai as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of South Indian Bank for a three-year period, effective October 1, 2026, the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The appointment will be placed before the bank's board at its meeting scheduled for July 16, after which shareholder approval will be sought.

The bank's shares came under pressure on Wednesday, tumbling 8.51 per cent to close at ₹43.67 on the BSE.

Pai, 50, currently serves as chief general manager at Canara Bank, where he heads digital banking and innovation.

He has nearly three decades of experience across governance, strategy, treasury, foreign exchange, retail banking, agriculture, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) credit.

At Canara Bank, Pai led several strategic initiatives, including establishing the bank's gold loan vertical, and headed one of its largest zones. He has overseas banking experience from his stint at Canara Bank's New York branch.

His previous assignments include serving as a director on the boards of Canara Bank Tanzania Ltd and representing the bank at the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA), Swift India Domestic Services Pvt Ltd, and the Secondary Loan Market Association.

Pai currently serves as a director on the boards of Karnataka State Financial Corporation and Canara Bank Securities Ltd.