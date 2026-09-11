The amendment brings in some key changes, particularly with regards to independent directors and the role of the chair of the board. For starters, it reiterates principle that the chairperson of the board is the captain of the ship. The board is still a collective, but the chairperson is the orchestra conductor, so to speak. The new rules also do away with the architecture around seven key operational areas: business strategy, risk, compliance, financial reporting and integrity, customer protection, financial inclusion, and human resources. It also mirrors the move to split the position of the chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) in state-run banks a couple of decades ago; there is no CMD position in these banks anymore.

However, the details remain to be worked out, such as how to on-board top-quality independent directors for bank boards.

“Independence is not a label; it is the ability to challenge. It is a posture backed by time, information, and courage. Independent directors should be able to challenge strategy, controls, financials, and risk, and to question the assumptions behind forecasts,” said RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J earlier this week. He added that the central bank's anonymous 2024 survey of bank boards revealed that many prefer consensus, and a meaningful minority of directors hesitate to voice dissent. “The Chair’s role, therefore, is to draw out quieter views and keep the challenge safe,” he noted.

Independence, however, often comes at a price.

Vimal Bhandari, chairman of HDFC Mutual Fund Trustee Company and an independent director on the board of Escorts Kubota’s, as well as a former independent director at RBL Bank, feels a few RBI requirements need to be reviewed.

For instance, if an independent director of a company is also on the board of a bank, the approval process for any loan for that company gets escalated to the full bank board. The intent behind this is to ensure that an independent director of a firm does not source funding from the very bank on whose board s/he sits, thus preventing it from becoming a related-party transaction. The fallout, Bhandari said, is that “it does not help many practising professionals and businessmen to seek board seats on a bank".

The RBI regulation regarding expectations from independent directors also transcends into the role of the executive management. “Most directors are very uncomfortable assuming such large obligations,” Bhandari said.

For instance, after the shortcomings at IndusInd Bank in mid-2025 - which ultimately led to the exit of its managing director and chief executive officer, Sumanth Kathpalia - the central bank started taking a much closer look at bank board deliberations. The RBI's senior supervisory managers asked about the agenda presented to boards, the time spent discussing specific items, and the observations made by independent directors. Variances, if any, between board meeting audio recordings and the minutes presented are also being reviewed. Additionally, the role of board committees, the quality of their deliberations, involvement of committee members, resolution of dissents, etc., and the inputs provided by the Chairpersons (of the committees) to the board are under scrutiny.

The role of bank boards and independent directors was also stressed upon by former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in meetings held with the boards of state-run and private banks in May 2023 as a follow-up to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement in Budget FY24 on the need to improve the standards of governance and investor protection in banking.

Sitharaman said the government would amend the RBI Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings Act), 1970. Das held that “it is necessary that independent directors are truly independent; that is, independent not only of the management, but also of controlling shareholders while discharging their duties. They are to always remember that their loyalty is to the bank and no one else; and are expected to ask pertinent questions and obtain the required information from the management before making decisions". But he also qualified: “I am not advocating any confrontation but only stressing the need for the required level of alertness among all directors.”

Another key issue is the remuneration paid to a bank's independent director, which is still not commensurate with the time spent on the board.

“Enhanced compensation will at least create a sense of fairness in compensation,” noted Bhandari.

But Rohan Lakhaiyar, partner, financial services (risk advisory), Grant Thornton Bharat, argues the challenge in attracting top-quality independent directors is not remuneration alone, particularly since RBI recently increased the fixed remuneration ceiling to Rs 30 lakh, with additional sitting fees.

The bigger concern, in his view, is the risk–reward equation. “Bank IDs face heightened regulatory and reputational exposure while exercising oversight over increasingly complex areas such as credit, technology, cyber, compliance and conduct, despite not controlling day-to-day execution,” he pointed out. He called for greater clarity and predictability around individual ID accountability, pointing out that adverse outcomes trigger supervisory scrutiny, but accountability ultimately depends on the diligence exercised, such as information available, quality of challenge, escalation, use of expert advice and follow-through.

“This would reduce the perceived risk that an ID could be retrospectively judged primarily because the bank experienced a bad outcome. Further, governance culture in the bank is a key consideration for attracting top talent as an independent director,” Lakhaiyar said. Therefore, it is contingent on the bank to demonstrate this culture to attract top talent to its board. This means high-quality and timely board information, the ability for the board to obtain independent professional advice, management receptiveness to challenge, and strong support for tracking regulatory observations and risk issues. Accountability becomes much more acceptable when directors have the information and resources necessary to discharge it.

All of this is not to distract from the bigger picture.

Responsibilities of the bank board have been specified in the Companies Act. Sectoral regulators like RBI, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), have issued more detailed guidelines regarding the functioning of boards for businesses in their respective domains. Further, boards of listed entities also have to adhere to Sebi’s 'Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements' imposed by the bourses and depositories, etc. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), and National Payments Corporation of India also prescribe some of their own requirements. Regulators periodically send communications with instructions to the regulated entities, which must be put before the board too.