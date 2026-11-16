RBI files review petition in SC over YES Bank's ₹8,415 cr AT-1 bond case

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its judgment in the YES Bank AT-1 bonds case, in which the apex court set aside the write-off of the bonds. According to the Supreme Court website, India's central bank filed the review petition on November 13.

The RBI's review petition comes after YES Bank last week said it had moved the apex court seeking reconsideration of its October 15 judgment under Article 137 of the Constitution of India.

The Supreme Court, in its October 15 judgment, upheld the Bombay High Court's decision to set aside YES Bank's ₹8,415 crore Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bond write-off in March 2020, ruling that the bank's administrator had acted beyond his authority and contrary to the applicable regulatory framework. The court also dismissed appeals filed by YES Bank, the RBI and the Union government against the Bombay High Court ruling that invalidated the write-off.

It held that the administrator could not write down the AT-1 bonds after the final reconstruction scheme came into force on March 13, 2020, because the government had removed from the approved scheme the provision expressly authorising the write-down.

The dispute concerns two issuances of AT-1 bonds — ₹3,000 crore carrying a coupon rate of 9.5 per cent, issued in December 2016, and ₹5,415 crore carrying a 9 per cent coupon, issued in October 2017. Additional Tier-1 bonds are a form of bank debt designed to absorb losses when a lender runs into financial trouble.

YES Bank had written down the instruments in March 2020 following the RBI's reconstruction of the lender, which was grappling with mounting bad loans, governance concerns and a deterioration in its financial position.

Axis Trustee Services, representing the bondholders, had approached the Bombay High Court in May 2020 against the write-down. The High Court ruled in favour of the bondholders in January 2023, a decision subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court on October 15 this year.

The Supreme Court's judgment also addressed the payment of annual coupons on the bonds, holding that these would remain unaffected by the outcome of the appeals and would have to be paid in accordance with the respective information memorandums.

Following the judgment, Axis Trustee Services sought restoration of the bonds and their associated rights. The trustee also sought the restoration of the instruments in the relevant depository and exchange records and indicated that it could initiate contempt proceedings over alleged non-compliance.

The ruling has implications for YES Bank's capital position. The lender had earlier indicated that reinstatement of the principal amount could impact its Common Equity Tier-1 (CET1) capital ratio by around 250 basis points, based on the June 2026 position. The bank also indicated that the reinstatement would not affect its Tier-1 capital ratio in the same manner.