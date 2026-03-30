RBI mandates 7-day timeline for ECB filings, revises late fee norms

The RBI has mandated that authorised dealer Category I banks submit complete ECB returns, duly certified, within seven calendar days of receiving them from borrowers, with effect from April 1, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India said in a notification on Monday.

Earlier, there was no fixed deadline for banks to forward ECB returns to the RBI after receiving them from borrowers.

It also clarified that LSF payments must be made only after the central bank acknowledges receipt of the return, with detailed instructions to be provided via email.

Under the revised rules, Form ECB 1 and its revised version will be treated as returns that do not capture fund flows, with penalties for delayed submission to be computed accordingly. The central bank also said that delays in filing Form ECB 2 will attract LSF on a per-return basis, with each instance of delay under a loan registration number treated separately.

Further, banks have been tasked with monitoring and ensuring that borrowers pay applicable penalties in case of delays. The move is aimed at improving compliance and streamlining reporting under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).