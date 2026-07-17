RBI's forex deposit measures raise hopes of margin recovery for banks

By Harshita Swaminathan and Rachel Yeo

The Reserve Bank of India’s latest measures to attract foreign currency inflows are set to lift optimism when some of the country’s largest private sector banks report on Saturday.

First-quarter profits were underpinned by stronger-than-expected credit growth, pre-earnings updates show. HDFC Bank Ltd., the largest of these lenders, saw advances grow 15.4 per cent in the April-June quarter, while Axis Bank Ltd. reported an 18.8 per cent rise. That’s squeezing lending margins as loan demand outpaced deposits while the sector absorbed recent rate cuts.

Those margins are expected to improve going forward, Nuvama said. Foreign currency deposits from non-residents should improve liquidity after the RBI said it would bear the cost of currency hedging. Commentary on the mobilisation of these deposits and their potential to narrow the funding gap will be a key focus this earnings season, Nomura said.

Beyond the numbers, investors will also be watching leadership changes across the sector. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is currently searching for a CEO, while Axis Bank is looking to replace its CFO. HDFC Bank on Wednesday got central bank approval to appoint Rajiv Kumar as part-time chairman, after the messy exit of its previous one.

Highlights to look out for:

Saturday: Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB IN) and Axis Bank (AXSB IN) management changes will be in focus. Both may surpass 20 per cent net income growth, the fastest in at least eight quarters.

Margins for all the banks, including HDFC Bank (HDFCB IN) and ICICI Bank (ICICIBC IN) are expected to have declined in the first quarter, partly from seasonal stress in the agriculture sector, but estimates show an improvement from the second quarter. An easing in yields during the April-June quarter should support treasury gains and cushion operating profit amid the margin stress, Nomura said.

Monday-Tuesday: No notable earnings.

Wednesday: Dr Reddy’s (DRRD IN) is expected to take a one-time charge on inventory writedown after it found an unknown impurity in some batches of semaglutide. The company has paused production of the weight loss drug until at least October. First-quarter earnings are also expected to drop, due to price erosion for its generic Revlimid cancer drug in the US.

Thursday: Infosys (INFO IN) could be impacted by geopolitical uncertainties and artificial intelligence diminishing the value of traditional IT services. Watch for comments on whether efficiency programs, offshore leverage, stable attrition and currency can offset wage hikes and pricing pressure, said Bloomberg Intelligence.

Cipla’s (CIPLA IN) quarterly earnings are seen down 35 per cent on continued weak pricing in the US market. The domestic business may be a bright spot, led in part by traction in GLP-1, ICICI Securities said.

Disco’s (6146 JP) strong first-quarter sales suggest high demand for chipmaking dicers and grinders, which means it will likely beat profit consensus, said BI. Operating income for the period probably rose its fastest in eight quarters.

Friday: Delta Electronics Thailand’s (DELTA TB) quarterly earnings are set to almost double. The firm sees raw material shortages from semiconductor-related components as AI server demand remains strong. Supply constraints could delay some deliveries to the second half, said UOB Kay Hian.