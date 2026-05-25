RBI sets 3-year cooling-off for co-op bank directors after 10 years

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said that a director on the board of co-operative banks who has served continuously for 10 years can be reappointed to the same board only after a three-year cooling-off period.

Also, during this period, the director cannot be involved with the bank in any role except as a regular member or customer. However, this does not prevent them from becoming a director on the board of another bank.

RBI said, “For calculating the period of continuous tenure, the total time served on the board of the UCB, including the period of directorship preceding an interruption of less than three years, but excluding the period of directorship preceding at least a three-year interruption, shall be reckoned.”

These directions will come into force with immediate effect.