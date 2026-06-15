RBI tightens norms on compulsory bundling of third party products

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday tightened norms governing the sale of financial products by banks and other regulated entities, introducing stricter safeguards against compulsory bundling, mis-selling and manipulative digital practices.

The central bank issued the Responsible Business Conduct (Second Amendment) Directions, 2026, which will come into effect from January 1, 2027.

The revised framework aims to strengthen customer protection and curb aggressive sales practices amid growing concerns over the distribution of insurance, mutual funds and other third-party financial products through banks and non-banking financial companies.

Under the new rules, regulated entities will not be allowed to compulsorily bundle third-party products or services (TPPS) with their own offerings.

“A bank shall not resort to compulsory bundling of any Third-party Product or Service (TPPS) with any of its own product or service,” the RBI said.

The regulator clarified that if a third-party product is required as a risk mitigation measure, customers must be given the freedom to purchase it from any provider of their choice.

The move is expected to address common industry practices where customers availing loans are often encouraged or required to buy insurance policies distributed by the lending institution or its affiliates.

The RBI has also prohibited banks from funding the purchase of their own products or third-party products through a loan facility sanctioned to the customer without obtaining explicit consent.

In addition, banks must ensure that their employees do not receive direct or indirect incentives from third-party product providers.

The central bank has formally defined “mis-selling” as the sale of a product or service without a customer’s explicit consent, or through incomplete, incorrect or misleading information.

Importantly, the revised directions introduce a compensation framework for customers affected by mis-selling.

“In cases where mis-selling of a financial product/service is established, the bank shall refund the entire amount paid by the customer for purchase of the financial product/service,” the RBI said.

It added that banks must also compensate customers for any losses arising from such mis-selling, in accordance with an approved internal policy.

To strengthen post-sale oversight, regulated entities will be required to establish mechanisms for obtaining customer feedback within 30 days of the sale of a financial product. The objective is to assess whether customers understood the product features, associated risks and other key terms before making the purchase.

The RBI has placed significant emphasis on obtaining explicit customer consent.

Banks may secure consent through signed declarations, one-time password (OTP)-based approvals, digitally recorded confirmations or other documented methods. Where multiple products are offered through a single application form, customers must be allowed to choose only those products they wish to purchase.

The regulator has also banned the use of “dark patterns” by banks and their agents.

Dark patterns have been defined as practices designed to “mislead or trick users to do something they originally did not intend or want to do”.

Banks, direct selling agents (DSAs) and direct marketing agents (DMAs) have been prohibited from deploying such practices and will be required to conduct periodic audits of their digital interfaces.

Illustrative examples of prohibited practices include countdown timers creating artificial urgency, pre-selected add-on products, hidden cancellation options and confusing consent mechanisms.

The directions further require banks to publicly disclose the DSAs and DMAs engaged by them and ensure that such representatives do not misrepresent themselves as employees of the bank.

Any DSA, DMA sub-agent or representative of a third-party product provider operating within bank premises must be clearly distinguishable from bank employees through visible identification.

Banks have also been directed to clearly disclose key product features, including fees, charges, interest rates, risks, lock-in conditions and exit penalties before obtaining customer consent.

The RBI said the measures are intended to promote fair treatment of customers, improve transparency and strengthen trust in the financial services ecosystem.