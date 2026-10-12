RBL Bank Q2FY27 results: Net profit rises 2.7-fold to ₹482 crore

RBL Bank, a subsidiary of Emirates NBD, reported a 2.7-fold year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to Rs 482 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27), aided by strong growth in net interest income (NII), which in turn was supported by robust growth in advances. The bank’s net profit stood at Rs 179 crore in Q2FY26 and Rs 254 crore in the preceding quarter (Q1FY27).

NII, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 37 per cent Y-o-Y and 29 per cent sequentially to Rs 2,131 crore in Q2FY27. Other income increased 16 per cent Y-o-Y and 12 per cent sequentially to Rs 1,077 crore.

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM), a measure of profitability, expanded 48 basis points sequentially to 4.61 per cent. It stood at 4.51 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Provisions rose 53 per cent Y-o-Y and 28 per cent sequentially to Rs 766.5 crore during the quarter.

The bank reported slippages of Rs 743 crore in Q2FY27, largely from its unsecured retail portfolio. Credit cards, personal loans and microfinance accounted for Rs 688 crore of the total slippages. The bank’s credit cost rose 9 basis points sequentially to 63 basis points, with unsecured retail accounting for 51 basis points.

Asset quality indicators improved during the quarter. The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio declined 28 basis points sequentially to 1.02 per cent at the end of Q2FY27, while the net NPA ratio fell 8 basis points to 0.29 per cent.

The bank’s advances grew 42 per cent Y-o-Y and 22 per cent sequentially to Rs 1.42 trillion in Q2FY27. Retail advances increased 32 per cent Y-o-Y and 24 per cent sequentially, while wholesale advances rose 56 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 62,849 crore. Commercial banking advances grew 47 per cent Y-o-Y. Retail and wholesale advances accounted for 56 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively, of the bank’s total advances.

On the liabilities side, total deposits increased 34 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.56 trillion. Current account and savings account (CASA) deposits grew 14 per cent Y-o-Y during the quarter. The CASA ratio stood at 27.2 per cent, while the average CASA ratio was 24 per cent.

The bank mobilised $3.4 billion (Rs 32,472 crore) through the Reserve Bank of India’s concessional FCNR(B) swap facility by August 31. Its international banking unit extended around $1.08 billion (Rs 10,309 crore) in loans against these deposits, with mobilisation supported by promoter Emirates NBD and its affiliates.

“The quarter demonstrated the strength and resilience of our franchise, with excellent growth across assets and liabilities and strong financial performance. We successfully enhanced our funding profile through significant FCNR deposit mobilisation, creating additional flexibility to support future growth. These achievements reflect the growing trust of our customers, the dedication of our teams, and our continued commitment to building a stronger, more relevant bank for the future,” said R Subramaniakumar, managing director and chief executive officer, RBL Bank.