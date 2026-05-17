Real-time risk scores on cards for digital payments to track fraud

Mule accounts are existing bank accounts that are used by cyber criminals for illegal transactions such as parking money from cyber frauds, including digital arrests, impersonation, and investment and financial frauds.

Assigning a risk score to a digital transaction — just like the ones for loan accounts — is the second phase of a project conceived by the Reserve Bank of India’s Innovation Hub. The project will be implemented by the IDPIC with the primary mandate to detect, prevent, and analyse fraud in India's rapidly expanding digital payments ecosystem in real time.

“Unless you stop opening of money mule accounts, it will be difficult to control cyber frauds… ultimately money is routing through these accounts only,” said Raju.

The RBI Innovation Hub, or RBIH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the RBI, has created the mulehunter.ai tool, aimed at helping create a suspects’ registry. Once a bank has identified a mule account, the information is maintained in this registry and shared among banks.

Already, six banks — four public and two private sector lenders — have been integrated with the registry infrastructure. IDPIC will be the nodal agency to maintain the registry.

“We will be the nodal organization to maintain this suspected registry and integrate with all other entities like banks,” Raju told Business Standard during an interaction.

While opening new accounts, banks can check if the name appears in any mule data. In case it does, the bank can conduct enhanced due diligence, Raju said.

IDPIC will soon have a ‘kick off’ meeting with the banking regulator and the Innovation Hub to decide the protocols for shifting the operations to them.

For the second phase of the operation, the RBIH has created a digital platform for risk scoring on digital transactions on a real-time basis. This will be based on data available from all about the initiator or the payee.

“We have the suspects’ registry – based on that, who is initiating the payment, who is the beneficiary, whether the initiator is low, medium or high risk (will be known). Similarly we can also find out if the beneficiary is low-, medium- or high-risk,” Raju said.

The score will be available to individual banks.

Banks, as per their board-approved policies, can decide their tolerance for risk, based on the score. If it is a low-risk account, they can allow the transaction to go through immediately. For medium-risk, the transaction may pass after a lag. Banks can go for enhanced due diligence if the risk is high.

“If the risk score is beyond a particular threshold, they can suspect that it is likely to be a digital fraud,” Raju said. Banks can also approach the payee or the beneficiary, asking them to show documentary evidence for that transaction.