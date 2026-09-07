SBI, Bank of Baroda flag possible disruption from bank unions' strike calls

The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), and state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) have cautioned that banking operations could be affected by a series of strikes called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), even as both lenders said they were making arrangements to ensure the normal functioning of branches and offices on the strike days.

In separate regulatory filings, the two lenders said they had received strike notices from the UFBU, which represents seven bank employees’ and officers’ unions and associations.

SBI said the unions have proposed strikes on September 11, September 28, 29 and 30, followed by an indefinite strike beginning October 26, 2026.

“While the Bank has made all necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning of the branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in the Bank may be impacted by the strike,” SBI said in its filing.

BoB said it was taking all necessary steps to ensure the smooth functioning of its branches and offices if the strike materialises. However, “the functioning of the branches and offices may be affected,” it said.

The UFBU comprises the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF) and Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC).

The strike call has been made primarily over the unions’ long-standing demand for a five-day working week, as well as their concerns over the government’s incentive scheme for bank employees and officers.

The unions have proposed adjustments to working hours, with the additional hours required to compensate for the reduction in working days being distributed across the other days of the week. The proposal, submitted in 2024, is yet to be decided by the government. The unions have also raised concerns over the implementation of an incentive scheme.

According to the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), which has extended support to the UFBU’s strike call, the government has not implemented an agreement reached in 2020 for a uniform incentive linked to the overall performance of a bank. Under the earlier agreement, the incentive was proposed to range from five days’ wages to 15 days’ wages, depending on the bank’s profitability, INTUC said.

The government subsequently introduced a revised incentive framework that links payouts to individual performance, which the unions have opposed, arguing that the system is discriminatory and could create divisions among employees.

The strike notices come at a time when bank unions have been pressing for the implementation of a five-day work week, a proposal that would require changes to existing banking hours and has been under consideration by the government.