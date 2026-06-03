SBI chairman backs RBI rate pause, says India's growth goes beyond Sensex

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman CS Setty on Wednesday said a "pause" in policy rates by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) monetary policy committee (MPC) would help stabilise conditions and support smooth economic growth, even as inflation dynamics remain important.

"Broadly, the market expects that there could be a rate pause at this juncture. Inflation dynamics remain important, but I think a pause would definitely help stabilise conditions and ensure smooth growth," Setty said at the Citi India Conference, as the RBI's rate-setting panel began its three-day deliberations on monetary policy.

Separately, Setty urged investors to look beyond short-term movements in the equity markets and focus instead on India's long-term structural transformation, driven by reforms in banking, digital infrastructure, financial inclusion and infrastructure creation.

"Do not look only at the Sensex. Look at India as a long-term story," Setty said.

"At a time when the global economy is navigating geopolitical uncertainties, shifting supply chains, technological disruption, and changing patterns of capital flows, India stands out as a source of stability, resilience, and opportunity," he added.

Setty highlighted India's digital public infrastructure as one of the country's most significant achievements, particularly in the payments ecosystem, led by the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

"Today, UPI handles nearly 20 billion transactions a month. I am very proud to say that SBI handles nearly 30 per cent of that volume. The technical decline rate is as low as 0.01 per cent," Setty said.

According to Setty, the JAM trinity — Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar and mobile connectivity — along with Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), had significantly expanded financial inclusion and social security coverage in the country.

"The bedrock of this transformation is Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). It has not only prevented leakages, but digital public infrastructure has also ensured efficient and low-cost delivery," he added.

Setty said access to finance had widened considerably across customer segments, especially in rural India and among women borrowers. He also underlined the role of banks in financing India's infrastructure expansion.

"Behind every highway, airport, logistics corridor, metro rail system, and renewable energy project lies a financing story. Indian banks are central participants in that story," he said.

Setty said India's next phase of growth would require large-scale investments across sectors.

"Based on internal assessments, India may require incremental investments of nearly Rs 200 trillion by 2030 and another Rs 450 trillion across infrastructure, manufacturing, energy transition, urban development, MSMEs, and innovation," he said.

He identified rural prosperity, urban transformation, investments in education and healthcare, and globally competitive manufacturing as key priorities for India's development journey.

On artificial intelligence (AI), Setty said India could emerge as one of the world's largest adopters of the technology, even if it did not currently have globally dominant AI companies.

"I am a great believer that India will provide the largest use cases and the largest adoption of AI and will be the biggest AI industry in the world," he said.

Setty said SBI had already adopted AI-based models in areas such as personal lending and had also implemented responsible AI frameworks.

"We were one of the first banks to adopt Responsible AI, even before the idea became mainstream," he said.

"With 530 million customers, ranging from financial inclusion customers with zero-balance accounts to ultra-high-net-worth individuals, AI-driven hyper-personalisation models will become central to banking," he added.

Responding to questions on credit growth and the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), Setty said loan demand remained healthy across segments, particularly among small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

"The demand under ECLGS is there, and I think a lot of people have approached us," he said.

Setty also said SBI was working with domestic and foreign lenders on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financing opportunities.

"We work with all foreign banks and Indian banks in creating collaborations for M&A financing," he said.

"We have already completed one transaction, another one is under way, and I am sure we will close an important one soon," he added.