AI's next banking frontier is rural India, small businesses: SBI Chairman

Artificial intelligence (AI) in banking must move beyond early applications and be used for rural customers, small businesses and agriculture, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman C S Setty said on Tuesday, noting the technology’s “real test” will not be sophistication but what it accomplishes.

“India has set itself the ambition of becoming a developed economy by 2047. To support that ambition, the next wave of AI in banking must take us deeper into the economy — to rural India, small businesses and customers whose financial histories may not fit conventional [credit] models,” he said.

“AI can support better farm-level decisions while data-driven risk assessment, digital records and satellite imagery can help banks improve both credit access and portfolio management,” Setty said, adding that banks were already adopting some of these technologies in agricultural lending.

The challenge is to move such applications beyond pilots and make them affordable and practical enough for adoption to the last mile.

Setty’s comments came as banks, which have strengthened their balance sheets and asset quality in recent years, are increasingly looking at AI to improve customer service, employee productivity, risk management and credit processes.

Much of the initial adoption has been in retail banking, where the large volume of transactions and customer data offers banks relatively immediate use cases. The next opportunity lies in taking AI deeper into the economy, Setty said.

The greater use of AI will bring new risks, particularly in cybersecurity. The technology could allow attackers to develop more sophisticated cyber threats at a pace that conventional defence systems may struggle to match.

“Banks will therefore have to strengthen their defences at the same time as they expand their use of AI,” Setty said, emphasising that trust remains the foundation of banking.

This will require banks to rethink their governance frameworks, particularly as AI systems become more autonomous. Issues around model risk, transparency and accountability will become more important.

“The more consequential the decision, the greater must be our emphasis on explainability and human accountability,” Setty said.

The transformation will not be limited to technology. Banks will also need to prepare their workforce for an AI-led operating environment, with employees expected to work differently as adoption of the technology expands.

The success of AI in banking should be measured not by the sophistication of the technology but by its economic impact — whether it helps a small business secure timely credit, improves productivity and makes financial systems safer and more resilient.

“The real test of AI will not be how sophisticated our technology becomes, but what it enables us to accomplish,” he said.

Indian banking is entering the AI era from a position of strength, with healthy asset quality, strong capital positions and sustained profitability allowing banks to support households and businesses despite a challenging global environment.

AI could become more than the next chapter in banking technology and instead serve as an instrument of India’s broader economic progress, Setty said.