Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksIndia's July Retail InflationTata Motors Share
Home / Industry / Banking / SBI's dollar debt sale prompts Bank of Baroda to test waters: Bankers

SBI's dollar debt sale prompts Bank of Baroda to test waters: Bankers

The bank ​has offered a spread of 120 basis points above US Treasury for ​the three-year option and 130 bps on the five-year sale, the bankers added

Pedestrians in front of the Bank of Baroda in Mumbai

Bank of Baroda | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Bank of Baroda is considering dollar funding, a day after ​its peer State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets, received strong demand for its foreign-currency bonds, two merchant bankers said on Thursday. 
BOB, India's second-largest state-run lender by assets, plans to raise funds through a dual-tranche bond issue maturing in ‌three years and five years, and ​has provided initial guidance. 
The bank ​has offered a spread of 120 basis points above US Treasury for ​the three-year option and 130 bps on the five-year sale, the bankers added, requesting anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media. 
 
BOB did not reply to a Reuters email seeking comment. 
"Ideally, they are ​eyeing $500 million through each maturity, but if the cutoffs are aggressive, they could ‌choose to upsize one of the maturities," one of the bankers ​quoted above said. 

Also Read

NaBFID, HSBC, loan, infrastructure

NaBFID eyes $3-4 billion via ECBs in FY27, plans 10-year dollar bond issue

State Bank of India, SBI

SBI may tap overseas bond market again depending on liquidity needs

PNB, Punjab national bank

Nifty PSU Bank index surges 2% in weak market; PNB, UBI gain up to 5%

State Bank of India, SBI

State Bank of India set to raise funds through 5-year dollar bond

Cybersecurity and ransomware

What customers should do if personal info is exposed in a data breach

Indian banks have been making a beeline for dollar issues after the Reserve Bank of India's swap facility announced in June made overseas borrowing cheaper. 
State Bank of ‌India on Wednesday raised $500 million ​through a five-year issue at ‌5.25% coupon payable semi-annually. The issue was sold at a spread of ‌88 bps over Treasuries, sharply lower from a guidance of 120 bps, ​with bidding nearly touching $2.5 billion. 
Private peers such as HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank also raised funds through dollar ​bonds in June and July. 
Bank of Baroda will issue these papers through its branch in the International Financial Services Centre Banking ‌unit at GIFT City. The proceeds will be used towards funding requirements ‌of the bank's head office as well as foreign branches, along with general corporate purposes. 
The bonds will be rated BBB, BBB-, and BBB+ by S&P, Fitch Ratings, and CareEdge Ratings, in line with the issuer's ratings.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

State Bank of India, SBI

SBI used AI to underwrite nearly ₹1 trillion MSME loans in FY26: Amara

central bank of India

Central Bank of India mobilises $250 million under FCNR (B) window: CEO

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI uses AI to underwrite nearly ₹1 trillion in MSME loans in FY26

CS Setty, SBI Chairman

AI's next banking frontier is rural India, small businesses: SBI Chairman

NBFC, NBFCs

El Niño, below-normal rainfall could hit NBFCs' rural loan bookspremium

Topics : Bank of Baroda US-dollar bonds bonds market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 11:08 AM IST