The State Bank of India (SBI) aims to increase lending under its 'MSME Dream' product, which gives small businesses collateral-free digital loans, to ₹50 crore by March 2027, a senior official said on Friday.

At present, the bank offers loans of up to ₹5 crore under the product launched in December 2023 and there has been some Closed User Group (CUG) selling of loans up to ₹10 crore at select branches, the official said.

"By November 30, we will increase the lending to ₹10 crore across all branches and will launch a pilot project to do loans of ₹50 crore each under the product on the same day," the official said.

The bank will increase the per loan borrowing under the product to ₹50 crore across all branches by March next year, the official said.

The country's largest lender has sanctioned ₹2.25 trillion under the 'Dream' product till now, the official said, stressing that the asset quality is also much better on such loans.

The gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) ratio for loans under the product is under 0.50 per cent as against the level of over 1.50 per cent for the loans to the micro, small and medium enterprises, the official said.

A borrower fills in a set of details on a digital platform to check his or her credit worthiness, and a loan is sanctioned within 45 minutes by the engine, the official said.

Earlier, it used to take around a month to disburse a loan which has been now compressed to around a week using the digital inputs, he said.