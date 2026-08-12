SBI uses AI to underwrite nearly ₹1 trillion MSME loans in FY26: Amara

State Bank of India (SBI), country’s largest lender, used artificial intelligence (AI) to underwrite loans worth nearly ₹1 trillion to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in 2025-26 (FY26), said Rama Mohan Rao Amara, managing director, State Bank of India at the FICCI-IBA conference held on Wednesday. Individual loan of up to ₹5 crore, he added, has been offered to both new-to-bank and existing customers. Amara stated that using AI freed up the bandwidth of relationship managers who otherwise spent considerable time gathering data and carrying out analysis.

Amara added that the bank combined the goods and services tax network (GSTN), GST filings, account information, credit bureau scores, and other unstructured data to underwrite loans through its Business Rule Engine (BRE).

“In FY26, in 12 months’ time, we were able to underwrite loans up to ₹5 crore, both covering the new-to-bank customers, as well as existing customers. We were able to underwrite almost ₹1 trillion,” he said.

The lender has also seen lower non-performing assets (NPAs) in the portfolio underwritten through the BRE, he said. Amara highlighted that SBI is using AI to spot vulnerable exposures before delinquencies emerge. SBI’s early warning systems ingest market and sector-specific information, along with other available information in the public domain, to identify potential risks.

SBI is also using AI in fraud risk management and its security operations centre to process the large volume of logs generated by its IT infrastructure. At its resiliency operations centre, AI is being used to identify and predict possible breakdowns, he said.

SBI has also moved some of its generative AI experiments into full-fledged use cases, Amara said. At its customer care centre, an AI bot can now handle customer calls end-to-end, with only complex calls being transferred to human agents. The bank has seen reduced time and enhanced customer satisfaction, he said.

Another use case is cheque processing. Cheques of ₹10,000 value or less account for around 25 per cent of SBI’s cheque volumes, he said. The bank has built a model using Vision LLMs – large language models that can ingest images and videos as input in addition to text – to read cheques and check mandatory compliance requirements.

SBI has automated processing of cheques up to ₹10,000 through a straight-through processing system, with practically no human involvement. A control risk unit reviews a sample of the cheques processed by AI to identify misses and assess whether the models need further training.

The bank is also piloting an agentic AI-based digital assistant for corporate banking. Embedded in YONO Business, the tool can pull data, collect and read documents -- including unstructured documents -- and populate loan lifecycle management systems with risk analysis. The relationship manager’s role is consequently more focused on validating the analysis, assessing stress-test assumptions and validating the model, Amara said.

While it will take time to quantify the impact of AI through a defined reduction in the cost-to-income ratio, there are intangible benefits in terms of customer satisfaction and the release of manpower bandwidth, he said.