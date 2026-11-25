Fitch Ratings on Wednesday said Indian non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are likely to see stable operating conditions, supported by strong economic growth and supportive policies that will sustain credit demand and cushion elevated funding costs.

Fitch projected India's GDP growth to remain among the highest in Asia Pacific (APAC), despite a moderate rise in inflation, interest rates and weaker global growth.

The global rating agency had in September projected India's FY27 GDP growth at 6.9 per cent.

In its 'South and Southeast Asia Finance Companies Outlook 2027' report, Fitch said the sector's non-performing loan (NPL) ratios should remain broadly stable, supported by a conducive economic environment, sustained loan growth, a shift towards lower-risk secured products such as mortgages and gold-backed loans, and tightened underwriting and controls to manage risk from stronger growth.

However, it sees scope for some near-term weakness in small business and rural-related lending due to the protracted geopolitical risks and weak monsoon rains in 2026.

The GDP growth, along with a "supportive policy framework", would aid continued credit demand, while helping to temper pressure from elevated funding costs.

"Fitch expects stable operating conditions for Indian finance companies, supported by strong domestic economic growth," it said.

Fitch said higher interest rates and inflationary pressure are unlikely to weigh significantly on borrower repayment capacity in 2027, given the predominance of lower ticket-sized, fixed-rate and collateral-backed products.