Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q2 net profit rises 42% to record ₹451 crore

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of ₹451.14 crore during the second quarter of the current financial year, up 42 per cent compared with the same period last year.

The bank's net interest income (NII) stood at ₹807 crore, up ₹35.17 crore year-on-year, driving operating profit after expenses up 42 per cent to ₹642 crore. The bank’s return on assets (RoA) also touched a historic high of 2.18 per cent, while return on equity (RoE) rose to 16.92 per cent.

"This is our highest-ever quarterly net profit and is driven by higher interest income, business growth and cost control," said Salee S Nair, managing director and chief executive officer of TMB. He said TMB's expected credit loss (ECL) requirement stood at ₹385 crore as of Q2 FY27. To meet this, TMB has already set aside ₹304 crore, covering nearly 80 per cent of the requirement by fully provisioning for SMA-1 and SMA-2 accounts under ECL norms.

He added that the bank witnessed its highest annual growth in total business in the last 18 years, rising 27 per cent to ₹1.3 trillion in the quarter ended September 2026.

TMB's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined to 0.61 per cent (down 40 basis points), while net NPA (NNPA) dropped to 0.14 per cent during the quarter (down 12 basis points). The cost-to-income ratio improved to 38.28 per cent from 44.80 per cent in Q2 last year.

The bank said its advances are expected to grow by over 22 per cent and deposits by more than 20 per cent in FY27. Advances surged 29.32 per cent during the quarter under review to ₹60,691 crore, while deposits increased 25.49 per cent to ₹69,546 crore.