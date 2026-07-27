Monday, July 27, 2026 | 05:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's Q1 net profit surges 35% to ₹412 crore

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's Q1 net profit surges 35% to ₹412 crore

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) on Monday reported a 35 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 412 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 on improvement in its core income.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, TMB

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) on Monday reported a 35 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 412 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 on improvement in its core income.

The bank had a net profit of Rs 305 crore in the June quarter of the previous fiscal.

The total income rose to Rs 1,901 crore during the June quarter of the current fiscal year from Rs 1,617 crore in the same quarter of FY26, TMB said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 1,662 crore, as compared to Rs 1,386 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

 

Net Interest Income of the bank rose by 32 per cent to Rs 765 crore from Rs 580 crore in Q1 of the previous financial year.

Also Read

loan, bank loan

Private bank attrition eases in FY26 amid digitisation-led workforce cutspremium

Illustration: Ajaya Kumar Mohanty

Large Indian banks revive dollar bond plans after period of lullpremium

Punjab Sind Bank

Punjab and Sind Bank hopes to surpass ₹1,000 cr recovery target in FY27

Ashok Chandra, MD&CEO, PNB

PNB to foray into acquisition finance in third quarter: CEO Ashok Chandra

Jana Small Finance Bank (Photo: Justdial)

Small-, mid-cap banks shine: Jana Small, South Indian Bank surge up to 7%

In a post-result interaction with media, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank MD and CEO Salee Sukumaran Nair said the bank is exploring an option of opening a representative office overseas to mobilise deposits from NRIs.

With regard to IT spending, he said the bank would spend Rs 280 crore on improving infrastructure, mobile app etc.

The bank would ramp up presence in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat, he said.

During the period under review, operating profit increased to Rs 611 crore from Rs 412 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 0.69 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 1.22 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.17 per cent, as against 0.33 per cent in the year-ago period.

However, provisions and contingencies rose to Rs 54 crore during the first quarter compared to Rs 8 crore in the same period a year ago.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 96.04 per cent, from 94.32 per cent at the end of the first quarter of the previous financial year.

At the same time, Return on Assets (ROA) deteriorated to 2.14 per cent in June 2026, from 1.82 per cent in June 2025.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio rose to 32.33 per cent, from 31.55 per cent in the same quarter of FY26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

cybercrime

Catch the scam if you can: Rising frauds expose growing governance gapspremium

RBI, reserve bank of india

Banking system liquidity falls to over 3-week low as credit growth picks up

NRI deposit

NRI deposit inflows fall 29% to $1.33 billion in April-May 2026: RBI

inflow

Strong early response to swap window fuels $70 billion inflows hopepremium

unclaimed deposits India, RBI unclaimed funds, UDGAM portal deposits, Depositor Education and Awareness Fund, claim unclaimed bank deposits, RBI DEAF scheme, inactive bank accounts India, how to claim dormant deposits, nominee claim bank deposits, le

Geopolitical risks may keep credit-deposit gap elevated: SBI report

Topics : Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Banking News Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

MHT CET 2026 Final Merit ListStocks to Watch TodayOil Price CrashQ1 Results TodayHUL Q1 PreviewAU SFB Share PriceCanara Bank Q1 ResultsCommonwealth Games 2026 Medal TallyUpcoming Q1 ResultsSC on Student NEET Protest