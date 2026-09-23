Three-day PSU bank strike may dent life insurers' September sales by 10-15%

The three-day strike by public sector bank (PSB) employees from September 28 to 30 could hit 10–15 per cent of life insurers’ September business through the bancassurance channel, where state-owned banks distribute insurance products, according to senior executives of the industry.

“The last three days of the month are important for insurance because, generally, insurance companies do nearly 1.5–2 times more business in September compared to August. This September is also a shorter month compared to last year because of holidays. The strike is likely to take away three additional business days. According to our estimates, business could decline by 10–15 per cent during the month,” said a senior executive of life insurance company.

The impact could, however, be limited to the timing of the business rather than the entire loss of sales, as some policies may be logged in October, the executive said. “But for the first half of the financial year, business through the PSU bank channel is likely to be impacted,” the person added.

The strike comes at the end of both September and the second quarter of the financial year. While insurers have seen healthy premium collections during June-August and are likely to have recorded strong sales during September so far, the final few days of the month are particularly important for insurers, executives said.

“We have done really good business till August this year. But the strike called by bank employees is concerning as it is the last three days of both the month and the quarter,” a senior official of another life insurance company said on the condition of anonymity.

Life insurers recorded 20.41 per cent growth in new business premium during April-August of FY27 to ₹1.96 trillion, while August alone saw new business premium rise 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹41,197.78 crore. Non-life insurers recorded nearly 9.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth in gross direct premium underwritten during April-August to ₹1.47 trillion, while August premium rose 10 per cent to ₹27,454.5 crore.

According to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai’s) annual report for FY25, PSBs accounted for 4.13 per cent of individual new business premium and 0.10 per cent of group new business premium for life insurers. For general insurers, PSU banks accounted for 0.59 per cent of premium.