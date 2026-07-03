ToneTag unveils AI banking assistant for millions of small merchants

Deep-tech firm ToneTag has launched eKosha, a voice-enabled business assistant designed to help banks deliver merchant banking services directly at retail counters without requiring additional infrastructure.

The platform uses the company's proprietary edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology to transform payment acceptance devices into banking touchpoints, enabling banks to offer services and engage merchants at the point of sale.

"For the first time, banks have a dedicated, always-on engagement channel embedded at the point where merchants conduct business every day, enabling access to banking services through simple, natural conversations in their own language," said Kumar Abhishek, founder and chief executive officer of ToneTag.

Targeted at India's more than 80 million small and medium enterprises (SMEs), eKosha enables banks to use payment devices as a merchant engagement channel. It allows lenders to offer banking services and cross-sell financial products without relying on third-party aggregators.

The platform supports Unified Payments Interface (UPI), UPI 123Pay and central bank digital currency (CBDC) payments. It also provides merchants with voice-based access to banking services, loans, government schemes and business insights through a single device.

ToneTag said eKosha enables banks to use payment transactions as opportunities to engage merchants and offer relevant financial products. The platform also helps lenders gather merchant insights, improving credit assessment and accelerating loan origination.

The solution uses ToneTag's Small Action Language Model (Salm) to support voice interactions in Indian languages without requiring an app download. Its analogue edge-computing architecture processes AI requests locally instead of relying on the cloud, enabling real-time voice interactions even in areas with limited connectivity while reducing energy consumption and operating costs.

eKosha is deployed through existing payment devices and does not require merchants to download an app or alter their operating processes. ToneTag said the platform can reduce merchant servicing costs by up to 60 per cent, double cross-selling per merchant, and reduce churn to 6-9 per cent from 15-20 per cent through continuous engagement.