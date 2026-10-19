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Treasury gains shrink for banks in Q2 as rising yields hit trading books

Treasury income fell at several major banks in Q2FY27 as bond yields climbed, weighing on other income and profits despite growth in net interest income across lenders.

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Rising bond yields weighed on banks' treasury income in Q2FY27, with several major lenders reporting a sharp decline in trading gains.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 6:54 PM IST

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Banks that have reported September-quarter results so far posted a sharp fall in treasury income, as the rise in bond yields and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) shift to a rate-increase cycle cut trading gains. In most cases, the decline dented profit growth even as net interest income rose.
 
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond hardened by 42 basis points during the quarter, while the five-year bond yield rose by 43 basis points to 6.85 per cent. The 10-year yield closed at 7.17 per cent on September 30, after rising 22 basis points in September alone, its highest level since April 2024. This rise more than reversed the fall of around 32 basis points in the first quarter.
  
The yields on the seven-year and 15-year bonds rose by 50 basis points and 40 basis points, respectively, in Q2FY27.
 
HDFC Bank's treasury trading gains fell sharply to Rs 780 crore from Rs 2,390 crore a year ago, leading to a 3.6 per cent decline in other income to Rs 13,830 crore. The lender's standalone net profit rose 4.7 per cent to Rs 19,510 crore. The bank said profit excluding treasury trading gains grew about 12.6 per cent year-on-year.
 
At Axis Bank, trading income fell to Rs 85 crore from Rs 498 crore a year earlier, and other income slipped 1 per cent to Rs 6,531 crore. Net profit still rose 38 per cent to Rs 7,003 crore as provisions fell.

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Meanwhile, ICICI Bank reported a treasury loss of Rs 230 crore in Q2FY27, a swing from the Rs 220 crore treasury gain in Q2FY26 and the Rs 151 crore gain in Q1FY27. For H1FY27, treasury income was a net loss of Rs 79 crore, sharply lower than the Rs 1,461 crore earned in H1FY26.
 
Among state-owned lenders, Canara Bank's treasury income fell 68.5 per cent to Rs 499 crore from Rs 1,583 crore, with profit on the sale of investments down 87.4 per cent to Rs 153 crore. Central Bank of India's treasury income fell 31.2 per cent to Rs 128 crore. It booked a Rs 87 crore loss on revaluation of investments, against a Rs 51 crore loss a year ago.
 
YES Bank was an exception. Its treasury segment profit rose 88.3 per cent to Rs 715 crore.
 
According to Union Bank of India, markets expect another 50-basis-point rate increase in six months, which could weigh on treasury income, though the bank has kept its portfolio protected. Excess statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) holdings are about 2.5 per cent, or around Rs 28,000 crore-Rs 30,000 crore.
 
The RBI raised the repo rate from 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent at its October policy meeting and has tightened liquidity through open market operation (OMO) sales of government securities.
 
Yields rose during the quarter as a global bond sell-off, higher crude oil prices and a weaker rupee weighed on the domestic market. Global bonds closed out September with their worst month in years, with the US 10-year Treasury yield rising to 5.34 per cent, its highest level since 2002. Brent crude climbed back above $100 a barrel, having fallen to pre-Iran-US war levels in the first quarter, which revived concerns over imported inflation.
 
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond crossed 7 per cent on September 11, driven by the surge in crude oil prices, the global bond sell-off and expectations of a rate increase by the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee.

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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 6:54 PM IST