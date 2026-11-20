AePS is a bank-led payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) which allows for basic banking transactions for customers using their Aadhaar number and biometric authentication, allowing for online interoperable financial inclusion transaction at Points of Sale (PoS, or micro-ATM) through business correspondents (BCs) of any bank. Cash-in and cash-out is the mainstay of BCs.

Pricing on AePS has remained static for nearly a decade at 0.5 per cent of the ticket size or Rs 15, whichever is lower. This affects the channel’s financial viability, a key cog in the financial inclusion and direct benefits transfers (DBT) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY).

“AePS serves remote villages where ATM deployment is commercially unviable. Sustainable economics for touch points is essential to ensure continued availability of assisted banking services in underserved geographies,” said Anand Kumar Bajaj, founder-managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), PayNearby.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) October monthly bulletin puts the number of AePS transactions at 999.48 lakh for the month of August with a transaction value of Rs 24,747 crore. For the entirety of FY26, these numbers stood at 12,126.36 lakh and Rs 3.22 trillion.

The RBI has strengthened onboarding, Know-your-customer (KYC), and monitoring requirements for AePs outlets which has increased compliance and technology investment for acquiring banks and service providers. With growing dependence on AePS for DBT withdrawals, pension payments and basic banking services, the sustainability of the last-mile cash-distribution network is becoming increasingly critical.

“The current interchange framework creates increasing pressure on the commercial viability of business correspondents and AePS touchpoint operators, with implications for agent retention and the continued availability of assisted banking services, particularly in rural and underserved areas,” Bajaj said.

“With the decision to price UPI (though it has not kicked in), there is increased urgency to look at AePS charges too. The channel too has to be priced correctly to make it a viable financial inclusion too. More so for DBT and PMJDY beneficiaries,” noted Dharanidhar Tripathy, CEO of the Business Correspondent Resource Council. He also pointed out that compared to AePS, the ATM ecosystem has witnessed periodic revisions to its interchange and customer charge framework. The interchange fee is what one bank pays another when its debit card is used at the latter’s ATM.

The RBI has permitted ATM networks to determine interchange while continuing to prescribe customer protection through mandatory free transactions and a ceiling on customer charges. Customers continue to enjoy five free transactions at their own-bank ATMs and three/five free transactions at other-bank ATMs (metro/non-metro respectively), subject to a maximum customer charge of ₹23 per transaction beyond the free entitlement, effective 1 May 2025. In effect, the gap between the ATM interchange for cash withdrawals and AePs pricing has widened to Rs 4. This, even as cash-in, cash-out transactions remain the mainstay of BC earnings, accounting for more than 60 per cent of their income.

“A periodic review mechanism linked to changes in operating cost, similar to the ATM ecosystem will AePS,” said an an industry source. He pointed to the deliberations between the RBI and the Confederation of ATM Industry for linking the ATM interchange fee to the wholesale price index that measures wholesale inflation.

According to Sumita Kale, CEO and senior fellow, Indicus Foundation, AePS pricing should be seen in the larger context of the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI): 2025-30. It had highlighted the importance of BCs’ remuneration, their training or expanding the scope of the products and services provided by them. “Since 2014, we at the Indicus Centre for Financial Inclusion have been making a case for improved metrics to track financial inclusion beyond the number of bank accounts and business correspondents, etc, to include data on active/dormant agents, usage of accounts, the quality of service/transactions, etc. Ideally, data on each indicator should be released, as this can help service providers and India’s central and state governments focus their efforts more effectively”, Kale said.

Behind the call for AEPS pricing review