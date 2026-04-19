West Asia crisis: HDFC, ICICI, Yes Bank flag limited impact, stay vigilant

According to Kaizad Bharucha, deputy MD, HDFC Bank, while there has been a certain level of disruption that has been witnessed with regard to oil and gas, and sectors which are directly connected to that, however, what is encouraging is the resilience of corporates in being able to deal with it.

“We still see some marginal impact, which will play out in Q1FY27, but I do not think it will go beyond that. Our portfolio continues to hold very well. We have not seen any signs. However, the SME players, particularly some of them in certain sectors, have seen enhanced challenges but, with the situation easing, I think they can witness a month or two of sluggishness, post which they will be back on track. So, yes, there is impact but very limited. But the basic demand and positivity, which underlines the economy, continues to be resilient,” Bharucha said.

However, HDFC Bank has tempered its growth guidance amid geopolitical uncertainty and its potential impact on macroeconomic conditions. The bank said it will carry forward the momentum seen in FY26, when it recorded 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) credit growth.

According to Sandeep Batra, executive director, ICICI Bank, the West Asia crisis has had an immediate impact on yields, currency, and some of this is reflected in the numbers for Q4FY26.

“We will continue to monitor the indicators. The impact on economic growth and potential trade demand will depend on the duration of the conflict. RBI has mentioned that there is some amount of uncertainty on account of supply shocks. We do hope things become better sooner,” Batra said, adding that as far as ICICI Bank is concerned, it has a strong balance sheet in terms of liquidity, provisioning, capital, and a good technology architecture.

“And we will continue to leverage our franchise and grow within our risk parameters. And we will continue to monitor developments across,” he said.

ICICI Bank’s treasury income in Q4FY26 was negative ₹106 crore, compared to ₹239 crore in the same period last year.

In March, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped banks’ net open positions in the rupee at $100 million, tightening its oversight in the foreign exchange market as the currency tumbled to record lows due to the West Asia crisis. The unwinding of the net open positions by banks has led to some losses in Q4FY26, while a part of the losses will also be reflected in Q1FY27 as banks were given time to unwind their positions by April 10.

“There has been an impact. The number is not in the public domain, but there has been a part impact up to March. There will be a small impact up to April 7 as well. But that is not anything too significant for us to put it up as a separate disclosure. Part of it is reflected in the slightly tepid revenue growth in the forex income for the full year,” said Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD & CEO, HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank’s foreign exchange and derivatives revenue increased 3.5 per cent YoY to ₹1,490 crore in Q4FY26, from ₹1,440 crore in the same period a year ago.

Commenting on the impact of the West Asia war, Manish Jain, executive director, Yes Bank, said the bank is watching its portfolios very closely. Currently, there is no impact.

“All our clients, whether larger size or MSMEs, have been operating well. But, of course, we are mindful of the fact that the war can have a little longer-term impact during the year in terms of rising inflation, and hence there may be second-order impact on a larger portfolio. But this is something which the entire industry will be watching and will be closely monitoring the portfolio,” Jain said.