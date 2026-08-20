5,000 fault repair workers to get up to ₹30 lakh financial security

Rajasthan’s Energy Department has taken an initiative to provide financial security to Fault Repair Team (FRT) personnel — who assist power distribution corporations in maintaining the electrical system and ensure uninterrupted power supply — and their families in the event of electrical accidents, a senior official of the energy department said.

“These 5,000 FRT personnel will receive accident insurance coverage of up to ₹30 lakh from the State Bank of India (SBI). In the event of physical disability, they will be eligible to claim up to ₹15 lakh under the insurance policy,” the official added.

He said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the FRT service provider company and SBI at Vidyut Bhawan a few days ago.

These decisions were taken before the model code of conduct came into effect on August 19 for the upcoming polls across 309 urban local bodies.

Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar also launched the state's official 'Distributed Renewable Energy Project Monitoring Tool (DRE-PMT), strengthening technology-driven monitoring of renewable energy projects across the state.

Nagar stated that FRT personnel are vital partners in ensuring uninterrupted power supply to consumers. However, negligence or oversight during power system maintenance can lead to the untimely death of FRT personnel, causing deep anguish to their families, he added.

The energy minister said the launch of the DRE-PMT would enable the integration of renewable energy with modern energy management systems through a unified digital platform.

Energy Secretary Aarti Dogra recently stated that this MoU for FRT personnel will provide them with financial support.

Dogra explained that DRE-PMT will enable better monitoring of schemes such as the 'Free Electricity Scheme (150 units/month)' — including application processing and subsidy disbursement — as well as PM-KUSUM, PM-Surya Ghar, and the installation of rooftop solar plants in government offices.

“It will allow for a more effective assessment of renewable energy availability from solar parks, various renewable energy projects, and schemes like PM-Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM,” she said.

Tasks such as the disbursement of the ₹17,000 state subsidy under the 'Free Electricity Scheme (150 units/month)', vendor registration for PM-Surya Ghar, and the registration of solar energy producers under PM-KUSUM will also be managed through this monitoring tool, she added.