6 listed REITs distribute ₹3,136 cr in Q1FY27 to nearly 500,000 unitholders

India's six listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) distributed ₹3,136 crore to nearly 500,000 unitholders during the June quarter, according to industry data.

The six listed REITs are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Nexus Select Trust, Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office.

In a statement on Monday, the Indian REITs Association (IRA) said that these six listed REITs collectively distributed ₹3,136 crore to more than 485,000 unitholders during the first quarter of the current financial year.

During the year-ago period, four REITs distributed ₹1,559 crore to unitholders. Two REITs -- Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office got listed later.

Since their inception, they have cumulatively distributed over Rs 34,800 crore to the unitholders.

As of the June quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal, the total gross Assets Under Management (AUM) of the Indian REIT sector stood at over ₹3.17 trillion.

Together, the six REITs manage more than 214 million square feet of Grade A office and retail space across India, the IRA said.