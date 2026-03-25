81% women lawyers say legal profession tougher than for men: SCBA Survey

A nationwide survey conducted by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) among 2,604 women legal professionals has revealed that a vast majority perceive the legal profession as more challenging for women than men, with 81.3 per cent reporting a tougher career trajectory and 41.1 per cent describing it as “much harder”. Nearly two-thirds (63.7 per cent) said they had, at some stage, found the profession discouraging.

The findings were released by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on March 22 during the SCBA’s first conference in Bengaluru, alongside the report titled “Documenting Voices of Women Legal Professionals in India”. The study was co-authored by Anindita Pujari and senior advocate Shaileshwar Yadav.

The survey points to entrenched structural barriers across the profession, including limitations in infrastructure, networking, leadership access, and work-life balance, despite increasing female participation at the Bar. It notes that although women have formally been part of the legal profession since the Legal Practitioners (Women) Act, 1923, persistent issues such as gender bias, weak mentorship systems, financial instability in early practice, and disproportionate domestic responsibilities continue to shape career outcomes.

Sexual harassment was reported by 16.1 per cent of respondents, while 12.7 per cent chose not to answer. Among those who reported such incidents, 57 per cent said they faced backlash, including exclusion from work and subtle forms of retaliation. Additionally, 72.3 per cent stated that their gender had adversely affected their ability to network professionally. The dataset spans responses from across 23 State Bar Councils.

Early-career lawyers with up to five years of practice formed the largest segment (37.4 per cent), followed by those with over 15 years of experience (30.7 per cent). Most respondents practised in district courts (52.9 per cent), followed by High Courts (28.8 per cent) and the Supreme Court (13 per cent). A significant proportion, 83.1 per cent, identified as first-generation lawyers.

On professional advancement, more than half (53.9 per cent) felt that senior designation is easier for men, while only 1.7 per cent believed women have an advantage. A majority (64.5 per cent) had never held government legal positions, and none had served as Attorney General, Solicitor General, or Additional Solicitor General at the Supreme Court level. Over half also said appointments to government panels were easier for men.

Infrastructure and resource gaps were also stark. Only 19 per cent reported having office spaces within walking distance of courts, and 12 per cent had no dedicated office at all.

Financial constraints, high rents, and family responsibilities were key barriers. Around three-quarters lacked access to paid legal databases or clerical assistance, while over half reported inadequate access to stable internet or devices.

In terms of professional challenges, respondents cited limited work opportunities (60 per cent), networking barriers (42.8 per cent), pay disparity (40.2 per cent), and work-life imbalance (37.5 per cent). Mentorship gaps were reported by 37.7 per cent, while 59.2 per cent expressed little confidence in grievance redressal mechanisms. Burnout was widespread, with 84 per cent experiencing work-related stress in the past year.

Family responsibilities were found to significantly impact careers. About 71.5 per cent said marital status had affected their professional work, and 30.3 per cent reported that family obligations restricted opportunities. Difficulties related to childcare, maternity, and courtroom scheduling were also widely reported.

In institutional participation, 64.7 per cent believed women do not enjoy equal opportunities in Bar leadership. Despite this, 76.4 per cent said they were considering a shift to the judiciary, which many viewed as offering greater stability and protection compared to the Bar.

The report identifies key reform priorities, including equal access to opportunities, structured mentorship, financial support for early-career lawyers, maternity protections, safe workplaces, childcare infrastructure, and institutional reforms within Bar bodies.

It also acknowledges certain limitations, noting that the findings are based on self-reported data and may underrepresent sensitive issues such as harassment. The geographic spread of responses was uneven, with a significant share coming from Delhi, and comparisons with male counterparts are perception-based due to the absence of a male sample.