While 85 per cent of nano-enterprises surveyed in Maharashtra wanted to grow, only 38 per cent had converted that ambition into expansion through hiring, with growth held back by market access, suitable finance, skills and digital capabilities, according to a report by Artha Global and the deAsra Foundation.

Based on a survey of 2,001 firms across six districts of the state, the report, titled "The State of Nano-enterprises in Maharashtra", said these businesses were "not short of ambition, they are short of a runway for growth".

The report said hiring constraints were particularly acute in manufacturing, where around 35 per cent of firms reported skill shortages, compared with about 22 per cent in retail and trading. Smaller firms often relied on personal networks to recruit, limiting access to workers beyond existing connections, it noted.

The study defined nano-enterprises as businesses with an annual turnover of ₹20 lakh to ₹2 crore. Of the 2,001 firms surveyed, it classified 25 per cent as 'Aspirants', whose revenues were rising and who wanted to expand but had not increased their workforce, and 33 per cent as 'Stagnant Incumbents', with stable or declining revenues.

"Turnover alone is not enough to identify firms with growth potential or the support they need," the report noted. Only 38 per cent of the sampled enterprises were termed 'Scalers', with rising revenues, growth ambitions and either more than two full-time employees or plans to hire.

The report further noted that formalisation had not automatically translated into benefits for such firms. While 78 per cent of firms were registered on the Udyam portal and 69 per cent had GST registration, nearly a quarter of ‘Stagnant Incumbents’ said Udyam had made no difference to their business, and 46 per cent of them had never interacted with government agencies. However, Udyam-registered firms were nearly three times as likely to have borrowed from a bank as unregistered firms.

On borrowing, the report cautioned that lower borrowing did not by itself indicate a credit-access problem. As many as 43 per cent of firms said they did not need credit. Among non-borrowers, 75 per cent cited a lack of need, while only 2 per cent cited fear of rejection.

Further, the report underlined that digital adoption was widespread for payments but remained limited for business-building tools. While 89.5 per cent of firms used digital payment applications, only 13.9 per cent used digital accounting or invoicing tools.

With only 7.7 per cent of firms using business-to-consumer e-commerce, market access emerged as the most widely reported challenge, cited by 48 per cent of firms, ahead of finance at 21 per cent. Among retail and trading firms, 50.5 per cent identified it as a primary constraint.

Less than 1 per cent of firms used the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) or related seller applications. Entrepreneurs interviewed for the report cited concerns over fraud, returns, logistics and price competition.

The report called for targeted support rather than another layer of programmes, including better market linkages, practical digital training, improved local skills matching and help with navigating government benefits.