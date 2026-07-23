9 mega industrial zones on anvil to boost private investments in UP

The project will cover all major towns including Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Noida, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Ayodhya, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, and Prayagraj.

Under the flagship Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone (SVPEIZ) project, each zone will be developed around a hub-and-spoke model, aligning with its industrial strengths, available resources, and investment potential. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be constituted for each hub.

Of the 16 SVPEIZ, five centres will be developed by the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) department, five by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), two by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), two by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), one by Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), and one by Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).

Under the plug-and-play model, entrepreneurs will have access to industrial spaces equipped with power, water and road connectivity, enabling them to commence production in the shortest possible time. This will accelerate industrial investment while generating large-scale employment opportunities for local youth.

Each centre will house skill development institutes, industrial plots, plug-and-play industrial sheds, common facility centres, employment facilitation centres, entrepreneurship support centres, foreign language training, business support services, and modern infrastructure.

Dedicated zones will be earmarked for skill development, industrial units, plug-and-play facilities, green spaces, roads and infrastructure, as well as commercial activities. In locations where sufficient land is unavailable, multi-storey industrial complexes and flatted factory models will be developed.

Major industrial development authorities — UPSIDA, UPEIDA, YEIDA, GNIDA, and GIDA — will pool the land for this project.

Before drafting the framework, senior UP officials visited Gujarat and Maharashtra to study industrial and skill development models developed by the Tata Group.