The government has spent much of the past decade trying to turn India into a global manufacturing hub. Corporate tax rates have been cut, production-linked incentives introduced across 14 sectors, and efforts made to attract global supply chains. Manufacturing output and investment have expanded in several industries. But the employment dividend has been considerably less impressive.

A look at the organised factory sector over the past decade suggests that the problem runs deeper than the performance of any single government scheme. India's manufacturing landscape is changing in terms of what it produces and how much value it generates. But the industries employing the largest share of its factory workforce have barely changed.

The National Statistics Office's Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) data, covering 29 major industry groups, confirms that the employment structure of India's registered factory sector has changed considerably more slowly than its production profile.

Food products remain the country's biggest manufacturing employer, accounting for 11.2 per cent of total factory employment in 2024-25 (FY25), marginally lower than 11.6 per cent in 2014-15 (FY15). Textiles continue to occupy the second position, although their share has fallen sharply from 11.1 per cent to 8.4 per cent.

Together, the two industries still account for nearly a fifth of all employment in the organised manufacturing sector.

The rankings are strikingly persistent. Of the top five industries by employment share in FY15, four remained in the top five a decade later. Basic metals retained the third position, while motor vehicles moved from sixth to fourth. Wearing apparel, which was fifth in FY15, remained at the same spot in FY25.

More value, not proportionately more jobs

The contrast becomes clearer when employment is compared with gross value added (GVA), a measure of the value created by an industry after deducting intermediate consumption.

Motor vehicles, for instance, have strengthened their position considerably. The industry's share of manufacturing GVA increased from 7.4 per cent in FY15 to 9.5 per cent in FY25, taking it from fourth to second place. Its share of employment, however, increased only from 6.4 per cent to 7 per cent.

Basic metals, which now account for the largest share of manufacturing GVA, also saw their employment share rise only marginally, from 7.2 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

Electronics manufacturing offers an even sharper illustration. Since FY20, the industry's GVA has grown at an annual rate of 23.7 per cent, driven by the surge in smartphone production, while employment increased by 13.8 per cent. The number of factories, meanwhile, grew by just 1.9 per cent annually.

The industry's share of national manufacturing GVA increased from 2 per cent in FY15 to 3.5 per cent in FY25, while its employment share rose from 1.5 per cent to 2.6 per cent. Its share of factories, however, remained virtually unchanged at around 1 per cent.

The pattern is not confined to electronics. Motor vehicles and electrical equipment recorded annual GVA growth of around 19 per cent since FY20, while their factory counts grew by less than 0.5 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.

In other words, several of the industries at the forefront of India's manufacturing expansion are generating substantially more value without a corresponding expansion in their factory base or workforce.

PLI's employment test

The government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) programme was intended to accelerate this transformation by encouraging domestic manufacturing, attracting investment and integrating India into global supply chains.

Launched in 2020 across 14 sectors, the programme has delivered substantial investment and production. But its employment performance has lagged.

A recent NITI Aayog assessment of the schemes found that they had generated 849,069 jobs by FY26, against a full-tenure target of around 3.02 million. This translates into just 28 per cent of the targeted employment generation.

The contrast with other outcomes is significant. The schemes had mobilised investments of around Rs 2.4 trillion, or 76 per cent of the envisaged target of Rs 3.15 trillion. Production had reached Rs 22.66 trillion, equivalent to 64 per cent of the target.

The employment shortfall needs to be viewed in context. The schemes had completed 58 per cent of their aggregate implementation period by FY26, leaving 42 per cent still to run. NITI Aayog, however, has cautioned against judging schemes at different stages of maturity solely by their cumulative performance.

Nevertheless, the divergence between investment, production and employment raises a larger question about the ability of India's industrial policy to generate jobs at scale.

The ASI data offer some explanation. Several PLI-linked industries are among the fastest-growing in terms of value addition, but their expansion is increasingly driven by large, capital-intensive facilities rather than a proliferation of factories.

Textiles, one of the sectors expected to benefit from PLI, illustrate a different problem. Its GVA grew by 8.1 per cent annually since FY20, but employment and factory numbers increased by less than 2 per cent. Its share of manufacturing employment fell by nearly three percentage points over the decade.

The sector's challenge is also structural. India's textile exports remain weighted towards intermediate products such as yarn rather than finished garments, which have greater potential for labour absorption and value addition. Incentives linked predominantly to capital expenditure may not be the most effective way to encourage employment in an industry where labour remains a critical input.

Pharmaceuticals have performed better on employment, recording annual growth of 6.2 per cent since FY20, although their factory numbers grew by only around 1.5 per cent.

Where are new factory jobs emerging?

There are, however, pockets of employment-intensive growth outside the sectors that have received the bulk of the government's manufacturing incentives.

Waste collection, treatment and disposal activities have emerged as the fastest-growing industry across all three ASI measures over the decade. Between FY15 and FY25, the number of factories in the sector grew at an annual rate of 8.4 per cent, employment at 12.1 per cent and GVA at 18 per cent.

Furniture manufacturing has also expanded its employment and factory base relatively quickly, despite not being part of the PLI programme.

The growth in waste management reflects the increasing formalisation of an activity that was historically dominated by the informal sector. Urbanisation, rising consumption, e-commerce packaging waste and stricter extended producer responsibility rules have created demand for organised collection, transportation and recycling services.

According to a 2026 NITI Aayog sectoral report, 97 per cent of Indian cities have implemented door-to-door waste collection systems. The growing involvement of private companies in municipal waste management has helped bring more of the activity into the organised factory ecosystem.

But the scale of this shift should not be exaggerated. Waste collection still accounts for only 0.3 per cent of registered manufacturing factories and 0.18 per cent of employment in FY25, despite its rapid growth.