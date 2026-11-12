A frightfully good business opportunity as horror looks beyond the screen

Beyond the nightmares were a cobweb-covered red London bus, tarot readings, gaming arenas and stalls selling gothic jewellery, graphic tees, horror comics and fantasy fiction. Children queued for face painting and Halloween games, while inside a tent, paranormal investigators, storytellers, and filmmakers held sessions throughout the day. As evening fell, the open-air stage came alive with pop, hip-hop and electronic music.

For two days, October 31 and November 1, the NSIC Grounds in Okhla hosted the third edition of HorrorCon India. Beyond the spectacle, the ambition is to make horror the centrepiece of a live entertainment property, with its own audience, creators and commercial partners.

Horror already features at larger pop-culture gatherings such as Comic Con. HorrorCon is betting that the genre can stand on its own, bringing together fans of films, games and anime, as well as paranormal investigators, independent filmmakers and storytellers. Its Horror Geek Zone hosted sessions on horror writing, independent filmmaking, paranormal investigations and more, drawing on the community built by Khooni Monday, the horror platform run by TMV (The Mad Virus), the company behind the convention.

The bet comes as India’s live event business expands. The Ficci-EY 2026 report estimates that the organised segment grew 44 per cent in 2025 to ~14,500 crore. Its survey found that 31 per cent of event management companies offered intellectual property (IP)-led events, up from 24 per cent, while 82 per cent expected demand for such properties to grow. For HorrorCon, the opportunity lies in turning a specific cultural interest into an event that audiences return to, and brands invest in.

The cosplay floor reflected the community’s range. Ghostface, Chucky, characters from Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 and Pyramid Head from Silent Hill appeared alongside Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen, zombies from The Last of Us 2 and a recreation of the possessed bed sequence from 1920. But one costume, the Avian Seraph, was not borrowed from an existing fictional world. Its bird-skull mask, asymmetrical wings, toga and katana belonged to an original character conceived by its creator. Such original characters, or OCs, take cosplay beyond recreating established franchises, allowing fans to imagine identities and worlds of their own, with the possibility of developing them into original IP.

The programme extended beyond horror, featuring hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut, girl group W.i.S.H. (World inka Stage Hai), MTV Hustle rappers Ansh4Sure and Parv, singer-songwriter Bharat Chauhan, and electronic acts Nkshtra and Noizx. The wider lineup offers brands multiple entry points into a community whose members identify with particular genres and fandoms.

For HELL Energy, that means product trials and brand recall among young consumers. The brand returned for its third year at HorrorCon and its second as title sponsor, with a Halloween bar on the grounds.

“What matters to us is whether a young consumer experiences HELL energy drink, tries the range and remembers it,” said Priitee Tamhankar, the brand’s marketing head. The company tracks brand awareness and product sampling, both of which she said had grown since it joined. Tamhankar sees horror as having moved “from the fringes into a genre with its own devoted following among GenZ”, much as K-drama did. The association has also given the brand a platform for HELLoween.

PVR Inox Pictures is looking to turn horror fandom into cinema visits. It partnered HorrorCon to organise exclusive screenings across Delhi-National Capital Region, including Backrooms, Primetime and Hokum, before joining the convention.

“Our focus is on translating fan engagement into stronger theatrical affinity and intent to visit cinemas,” a spokesperson said.

Digitek, meanwhile, wants access to the creators and filmmakers attending the event. “We're focused on moving from brand visibility to brand experience,” said Anjali Singh, the company’s marketing head. It assesses the association through product discovery, content generated through activations and potential conversions.

The activations put those ambitions into practice. HELL had its Halloween bar, while Flipkart Minutes sold candies and hosted games for children. At the Instax booth, visitors took photographs and received instant prints, while Mr Makhana invited them to search through a large box of fox nuts for a hidden object. Each activation gave visitors a reason to participate, sample products or share an experience.