A new lease: Odisha's land policy aims to boost green energy investments

The draft Renewable Energy Land Lease Policy and Private Land Aggregation Framework, 2026, proposes a minimum annual rent of ₹25,000 per acre for private land, long-term leases and a dedicated mechanism to pool fragmented plots.

Odisha has set a target of achieving 10.96 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030, which requires around 19,620 acres of land. At present, it generates around 6.2 GW of electricity, with coal-based thermal power accounting for 86 per cent.

Under the proposed policy, landholders can submit letters of intent to lease out parcels, which land aggregation agencies will screen before a facilitation agency verifies them.

The proposed minimum annual rent of ₹25,000 per acre, or 85 per cent of the lease rental, whichever is higher, would increase by 5 per cent every two years. The lease tenure is 30 years for most projects, 40 years for small hydroelectric projects and 99 years for pumped-storage projects.

The draft also proposes full exemptions from stamp duty and land-conversion charges, alongside deemed non-agricultural status for land used for wind and solar projects. Hybrid projects would be prioritised.