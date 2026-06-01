Aadhar Housing Finance aims to cross ₹50,000 crore AUM milestone by FY29

Aadhar Housing Finance, which caters to the low-income group segment, aims to grow its asset under management (AUM) to ₹50,000 crore over the next three financial years, helped by an 18-20 per cent increase in loans.

The housing finance firm, having a ticket size of less than ₹15 lakh, closed FY26 with an AUM of ₹30,571 crore.

"We are anticipating 18-20 per cent loan growth, and with this run rate, we expect to cross the ₹50,000 crore milestone by FY29," Aadhar Housing Finance MD and CEO Rishi Anand told PTI.

The affordable housing segment continues to benefit from structural drivers, including favourable demographics, increasing formalisation, and continued policy support such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), he said.

When asked about the outlook for the bottom line, he said the company would maintain a net profit run rate of 20-22 per cent.

The mortgage firm witnessed a 22 per cent rise in net profit to ₹1,108 crore and gross NPA of 1.08 per cent as against 1.05 per cent at the end of FY'25.

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 42 per cent at the end of March 2026.

As of March 2026, Aadhar Housing Finance had a pan-India presence with 626 branches in 552 districts across 22 states and Union Territories and serving about 3.40 lakh live accounts.

Talking about risk mitigation, Anand said, "Our geographical diversification remains strong with no single state contributing disproportionately to the AUM. We continue to maintain less than 15 per cent exposure in any state on all 3 critical parameters, that is AUM, disbursement and distribution." The company's approach of combining branch expansion with productivity improvement of existing branches continues to support sustainable growth, he said, adding that technology continues to be a key growth enabler.

On further network expansion, he said the company would add 40-45 new branches across geographies this year.