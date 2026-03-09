Electrification and automation major ABB on Monday said it will invest a further $75 million in India during 2026 to significantly expand its manufacturing footprint and R&D capabilities.

This investment, combined with its 2025 spend of over $35 million, reflects ABB's commitment to scaling its "local-for-local" strategy in India, a company statement said.

Approximately 85 per cent of ABB's products and solutions sold in India are manufactured locally.

The investment will support growth across ABB's electrification, motion and automation business areas.

It follows a decade of strong annual growth in the country, where ABB has invested more than $230 million over this period to strengthen India's position as a global manufacturing hub. This year marks ABB's 76th year of operations in the country.

"This investment in India is an important part of our strategy to support infrastructure build-out and growth in one of our fastest growing markets," said Morten Wierod, ABB's Chief Executive Officer.

Across ABB's business areas of electrification, motion and automation, investments in multiple Indian locations will focus on expanding production to support its energy transition as well as industries critical to the economy, such as data centres and public infrastructure.

Approximately 300 new skilled jobs in engineering, operations, and research are expected to be created as part of the investments.

ABB is investing $14 million in its two Nelamangala campus facilities to drive continued growth and deepen its localisation strategy.

The ABB is investing $21 million in its Peenya operations to expand manufacturing capacity and strengthen advanced technology capabilities.

ABB is progressing a multi-phase laboratory and office project in Hyderabad investing $12 million in 2026 as part of phase one, which includes February 2026 operations relocation to a 12,400+ sqm leased office and lab space.

For Phase two, a state-of-the-art High Power lab on ABB-owned 16,630 sqm land, is scheduled for 2026. This hub will house R&D and engineering employees.

In Nashik, the ABB is expanding its current facility with an investment of $22 million for the production of indoor and outdoor circuit breakers.

It will invest $6 million to expand its manufacturing footprint in Vadodara, with a focus on scaling up its slow-speed synchronous generators facility and increasing the capacity of the induction motors factory to support growing demand from core industries such as metals, oil & gas, cement and wind.

The revenue of ABB in India was more than $1.5 billion in 2025, accounting for 4 per cent of the ABB Group total.