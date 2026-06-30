ACME JV secures subsidy from Japan for green ammonia project in Odisha

ACME Group and IHI Corporation's green ammonia joint venture project has been certified under Japan's price gap support programme, the company said on Tuesday.

The project, with a capacity of 405,000 tonnes per annum (TPA), is being established at Tata Steel SEZ Industrial Park in Gopalpur district, Odisha. It will receive about $3 billion under the contract-for-difference (CfD) subsidy programme, according to the Japanese government's estimates.

Japan will provide price support for 228,000 TPA of clean ammonia supply capacity from the Gopalpur project, helping bridge the cost gap between green and conventional ammonia for various Japanese off-takers for a 25-year period starting September 2030, the company said in a statement.

Additionally, 177,000 TPA of the Gopalpur project's capacity has also been earmarked under Japan's Long-Term Decarbonised Power Source Auction (LTDA) to further underpin project assurances for the joint venture to supply decarbonised fuel to Japan's power sector over the long term, it added. The project is expected to be commissioned by July 2030.

"These approvals provide long-term revenue visibility across our green ammonia portfolio and materially strengthen the bankability of our projects," said Anil Taparia, chief executive officer of ACME Green Molecules Business.

ACME Group is building another green ammonia project in Paradip, Odisha, with a production capacity of 800,000 TPA, to be commissioned by 2029. The company has signed a Green Ammonia Purchase Agreement (GAPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for 370,000 TPA. A further 83,000 TPA has now been awarded under the LTDA programme for supplies to Japan.

Japan's price gap support programme under the Hydrogen Society Promotion Act is designed to promote the establishment of supply chains for low-carbon hydrogen and its derivatives, including low-carbon ammonia, by supporting the price differential between low-carbon hydrogen and related products and conventional fuels and feedstocks.

The group's green molecules business has an operational green ammonia facility in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and is advancing its international footprint through a green ammonia project in Duqm, Oman.

It has also secured offtake partnerships with Yara International, Norway, and Indian fertiliser companies such as IFFCO, Paradeep Phosphates Limited, Coromandel International Limited, and Indorama India Private Limited.