Adani's Dhamra Port becomes India's first private port on renewable power

Dhamra Port in Odisha, operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), has shifted its entire electricity consumption to renewable power, becoming India's first large-scale private multi-cargo port to operate fully on renewable electricity, according to the company.

The port, which handles more than 48 million tonnes (MT) of cargo annually, now meets more than 90 lakh units of monthly electricity demand from renewable sources. At its current operating level, its renewable power consumption exceeds 108 gigawatt-hours (GWh) on an annualised basis, APSEZ said.

The shift, effective August 2026, is part of APSEZ's long-term Net-Zero strategy and is expected to reduce emissions associated with purchased electricity while improving the environmental performance of the energy-intensive port operations.

The transition has been achieved through a combination of captive renewable power, third-party access arrangements and green-power procurement under Odisha's regulatory framework.

About 25-30 per cent of Dhamra's renewable electricity comes from APSEZ's captive hybrid power plant at Khavda in Gujarat, while another 10-15 per cent is sourced through third-party access. The remaining requirement is met through a Green Consumer arrangement with Odisha's distribution utility.

Renewable electricity now powers round-the-clock operations at the port, including cargo handling, storage, rail-linked activities and other critical infrastructure.

Dhamra, located on the Odisha coast between Haldia and Paradip, is one of eastern India's key deep-draft ports. It has an installed capacity of 60 MT and handled 48.8 MT of cargo in the financial year ended March 2026.

The port has six dry-cargo berths, rapid-loading silos, wagon tipplers, track hoppers, mechanised storage yards and jetty equipment, along with rail and road connectivity to mineral-rich hinterlands across Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The move makes Dhamra the latest large-scale industrial and logistics facility to increase its reliance on renewable electricity as companies seek to reduce emissions from operations and meet longer-term decarbonisation targets.