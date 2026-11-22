Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd is aiming for annual pre-sales of ₹15,000 crore in the next three years as housing demand continues to be strong across major cities for big branded players, according to a senior company official.

Mumbai-based Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd (ABREL) clocked sales bookings of over ₹8,000 crore in the past two financial years.

In an interview with PTI, Birla Estates Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K T Jithendran said, "We are very bullish on demand for residential properties across Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-NCR, Pune and Bengaluru." Birla Estates is a subsidiary of ABREL.

Asked about sales bookings guidance for this fiscal, Jithendran said, "We are not giving any short-term targets. In three years' time, which is FY'29, we will have an annual pre-sales of ₹15,000 crore".

He said it is very difficult to set annual short-term targets as launches of projects are dependent on approvals from the various development authorities.

"We want to become top three players in each of the markets where we are operating," Jithendran said, outlining the long-term target.

During the first half of this fiscal, he said the company did not launch any new housing project and it was focusing on sustenance sales in the ongoing projects.

However, Jithendran said the company has a strong launch pipeline in the fourth quarter of this fiscal.

During the first half of this fiscal, the company's pre-sales dropped 52 per cent to ₹627 crore from ₹1,312 crore in the year-ago period, mainly due to lack of fresh supply.

Apart from that, he said the company is actively pursuing land acquisition to expand its business. The company is open for both outright purchase of land parcels and joint development agreement with land owners.

Jithendran said, "We are very bullish about the Delhi-NCR market. Sales in our projects at Gurugram have been very good. We are looking to enter the Noida and Greater Noida markets".

The company also sees huge business potential in redevelopment projects across MMR.

Already, ABREL has acquired a few land parcels so far this fiscal to build projects, which carry a total revenue potential of ₹4,300 crore.

Jithendran noted that the company would continue to invest in execution of its ongoing projects as well as in land acquisition.

He said the company's net debt is very low at around ₹300 crore and the company has around 19 million sq ft of ongoing projects, with a total sales vaue of around ₹31,000 crore.

He highlighted that nearly 80 per cent of the inventories have already been sold till September this year.

Aditya Birla Real Estate reported a consolidated net profit of ₹918.70 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹17.82 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income jumped to ₹860.86 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from ₹113.23 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

During the first six months of this fiscal, the company posted a net profit of ₹884.11 crore. It posted a net loss of ₹44.90 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹1,066.58 crore in the first half of this fiscal year from ₹ 270.64 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

The financial results included the numbers of discontinued operations.